  • new product

Prime Focus Technologies unveils CLEAR® Converse, a Conversational AI agent for enterprises

PRNewswire September 5, 2024

Delivering 3X efficiency in Media Asset Management and Supply Chain Operations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), a pioneer in AI-powered technology solutions, unveils CLEAR® Converse, a conversational AI agent for enterprises at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam. CLEAR® Converse, the latest innovation in PFT’s AI suite, is set to redefine Media Asset Management (MAM) and Supply Chain operations by delivering 3X greater efficiency and an unparalleled user experience.

Prime Focus Technologies

CLEAR® Converse is a personal content assistant that elevates asset discovery and actionability. This agent, built on the CLEAR® AI platform and augmented with the Agentic Action Framework, can activate dynamic workflows powered by natural language. This agent can help perform autonomous and semi-autonomous tasks through specialized AI agents tailored to media supply chain functions. Layered on CLEAR AI industry-leading Metadata & Search AI Agents, CLEAR® Converse offers a highly adaptable and flexible solution customized to meet the unique needs of content enterprises.

“CLEAR® Converse goes beyond technology; it’s a catalyst for transformation,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and Global CEO at PFT. “By integrating agentic workflows and virtual co-workers, this conversational AI can expand your on-demand workforce, redefine content supply chain operations, and drive growth.

The CLEAR® AI platform’s open architecture allows users to deploy CLEAR® Converse as a ready-to-use agent or further build it to meet specific enterprise requirements. As a market leader in video understanding, PFT has integrated deep multi-modal metadata capabilities into CLEAR® Converse, making conversations with the platform more impactful and precise. With patented Machine Wisdom technology and custom-built small models that enhance accuracy, the platform is tailored to enterprise-specific data, ensuring deterministic AI interventions that are both reliable and effective.

CLEAR® Converse is ready to deploy and is an indispensable tool for content companies looking to optimize their supply chains and MAM operations.

Get chatty with CLEAR® Converse at IBC 2024.

We are in Hall 5 at stand H88. Click here to schedule a meeting.

CLEAR®, where content meets revenue.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR®. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters AI technology and media services powered by the cloud that help them enable creativity, efficiency, and, most importantly, revenue generation. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney– owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Hearst, PBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Crunchyroll, Insight TV, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Tegna, Amazon MGM Studios and more.

For more information visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com.

Press Contact

T Shobhana
Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing
Prime Focus Technologies
Los Angeles, CA
t.shobhana@primefocus.com

 

SOURCE Prime Focus Technologies

