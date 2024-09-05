AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HTX Ventures Invest in Vanilla Finance, Building Telegram DeFi Ecosystem

PRNewswire September 5, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In alignment with its mission to drive innovation and advancement within the blockchain ecosystem, HTX Ventures, the global investment arm of the cryptocurrency exchange HTX, has announced a strategic investment in Vanilla Finance. Vanilla Finance has distinguished itself by allowing users to own Bitcoin at a low cost. It has recently achieved top positions with Scroll and Bitlayer, achieving 3 billion USDT in trading volume and over 500,000 users in the first 60 days.

Vanilla Finance is designed with the habits of Telegram users in mind, integrating play-to-earn mechanisms and transaction mining to make cryptocurrency trading both accessible and engaging. The platform offers simplified derivatives trading, real-time settlement, and leveraged financial products directly within Telegram, harnessing the app’s vast user base to drive unprecedented Web3 adoption.

Vanilla Finance has recently secured a strategic agreement with Catizen & NotCoin, two of the top-rated games on Telegram, along with leading VCs such as HTX Ventures, UOB Ventures, ABCDE Labs, Pluto, Paper Ventures, Open Space, Y2 and core founders from projects including Step’N, Movement, Scroll and XAI. With this funding boost, Vanilla Finance is advancing its vision of making cryptocurrency and trading accessible to everyone.

“Vanilla Finance provides users with a low-cost entry into cryptocurrency, allowing them to own Bitcoin for as little as $10. Features like this positions Vanilla Finance perfectly to meet the needs of users,” said Edward, Managing Partner at HTX Ventures. “At HTX Ventures, we are excited to partner with Vanilla Finance in making financial services more accessible and efficient on one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms.”

“Partnering with HTX Ventures is not just a strategic move for Vanilla Finance, but a leap towards revolutionizing the DeFi landscape. Their expertise in nurturing innovative blockchain projects aligns perfectly with our vision to democratize financial markets. We’re thrilled to have HTX Ventures on board, as their support propels us forward in our mission to redefine what’s possible in decentralized finance.” said Michael Cameron, CMO and Cofounder of Vanilla Finance.

To celebrate its launch on Telegram, Vanilla Finance is offering a special promotion for Genesis members from September 4th to September 11th, 2024. Members can get more Cone by Trading & Sharing, etc. Cone is one of the key indicators to distribute the airdrop token.

About Vanilla Finance:

Vanilla Finance is an innovative exchange, the 1st exchange that lets you own 1 Bitcoin for $10. Vanilla Finance has already achieved over 3 billion trading volumes and 500k users. It has recently achieved top positions with Scroll and Bitlayer and is now available for trading on Telegram.

Backed by leading institutions such as UOB Ventures, ABCDE Labs, Pluto, and Paper Ventures & Y2, with angel investments from STEPN, Movement, Scroll, and XAI.

Vanilla Finance is not just another DeFi platform; it’s a movement towards making cryptocurrency trading and DeFi accessible to the masses.

For more information, visit:
https://linktr.ee/VanillaFinance

About HTX Ventures

HTX Ventures, the global investment division of HTX, integrates investment, incubation, and research to identify the best and brightest teams worldwide. With more than decade-long history as an industry pioneer, HTX Ventures excels at identifying cutting-edge technologies and emerging business models within the sector. To foster growth within the blockchain ecosystem, we provide comprehensive support to projects, including financing, resources, and strategic advice.

HTX Ventures currently backs over 300 projects spanning multiple blockchain sectors, with select high-quality initiatives already trading on the HTX exchange. Furthermore, as one of the most active FOF (Fund of Funds) funds, HTX Ventures invests in 30 top global funds and collaborates with leading blockchain funds such as Polychain, Dragonfly, Bankless, Gitcoin, Figment, Nomad, Animoca, and Hack VC to jointly build a blockchain ecosystem.Visit us.

Feel free to contact us for investment and collaboration at VC@htx-inc.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/htx-ventures-invest-in-vanilla-finance-building-telegram-defi-ecosystem-302238812.html

SOURCE HTX

