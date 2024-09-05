AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Hibe Opens to the Public: A Game-Changing Platform for News Aggregation and Social Interaction

PRNewswire September 5, 2024

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — After years of development, Virtual Artifacts Inc. (VA) is thrilled to announce the public release of its innovative digital platform, Hibe.

Hibe logo

Hibe stands out by seamlessly combining search, content discovery and social interaction. The Hibe platform offers a similar experience to top news aggregators and social media platforms, empowering users to explore, share, and engage with stories from verified traditional media and citizen journalists. Through a unique point-earning system, Hibe ensures that everyone, regardless of financial means, can freely access high-quality premium content.

“We envision to make Hibe a place where traditional media, alongside citizen journalists, contribute to public information with clear accountability.,” explained Jean Dobey, CEO at VA. “We are committed to fostering a culture of free and responsible expression to provide diverse perspectives on current events and enrich public debate. “

The Hibe platform already hosts millions of news stories from over 20,000 verified sources across 120 countries. Hibe’s search engine real-time indexing capabilities ensure that content is added as soon as it’s published, providing users with access to the latest news in 47 languages and more than 360 categories.

” Our journey started a decade ago, marked by numerous tests, culminating in the final beta release of the Hibe platform last year. Throughout the beta phases, we have gathered invaluable feedback from users and industry stakeholders, allowing us to refine our offering to address the complex demands of today’s digital landscape.,” said Mr. Dobey. ” We are happy to begin a new chapter in this endeavor and excited to present our fully refined platform to the public. “

As a compelling alternative to dominant social media platforms that have absorbed traditional media audiences, content and ad revenues, Hibe empowers publishers of all sizes to reclaim their earned audiences across social media. Hibe also allows publishers to regain control over their content distribution and to maximize revenue through a beneficial sharing program that supports ad-based and paid subscription models. In today’s landscape of misinformation, the Hibe platform offers publishers and advertisers the opportunity to join a trusted ecosystem that guarantees brand safety.

In parallel with the public release of Hibe, VA is rolling out a campaign inviting publishers and their audiences to visit www.hibe.com for a new experience of content distribution and consumption online.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact info@virtualartifacts.com

About Virtual Artifacts Inc.

Based in Montreal (Quebec), Virtual Artifacts builds unique and innovative privacy protection, identity management and systems interoperability technologies to tackle the challenges faced by consumers and businesses in today’s digital age. VA is guided by the beliefs that technologies should be aligned with people’s choices and values, be used to bring communities closer together and make societies more open, while helping businesses grow and compete fairly. In its mission of giving people the power to connect and interact on their own terms, VA provides pioneering technology tools that ensure a right balance between businesses and consumers’ interests.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2495291/Virtual_Artifacts_inc__Hibe_opens_to_the_public__A_Game_Changing.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hibe-opens-to-the-public-a-game-changing-platform-for-news-aggregation-and-social-interaction-302237330.html

SOURCE Virtual Artifacts inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.