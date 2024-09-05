Hibe Opens to the Public: A Game-Changing Platform for News Aggregation and Social Interaction

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — After years of development, Virtual Artifacts Inc. (VA) is thrilled to announce the public release of its innovative digital platform, Hibe.

Hibe stands out by seamlessly combining search, content discovery and social interaction. The Hibe platform offers a similar experience to top news aggregators and social media platforms, empowering users to explore, share, and engage with stories from verified traditional media and citizen journalists. Through a unique point-earning system, Hibe ensures that everyone, regardless of financial means, can freely access high-quality premium content.

“We envision to make Hibe a place where traditional media, alongside citizen journalists, contribute to public information with clear accountability.,” explained Jean Dobey, CEO at VA. “We are committed to fostering a culture of free and responsible expression to provide diverse perspectives on current events and enrich public debate. “

The Hibe platform already hosts millions of news stories from over 20,000 verified sources across 120 countries. Hibe’s search engine real-time indexing capabilities ensure that content is added as soon as it’s published, providing users with access to the latest news in 47 languages and more than 360 categories.

” Our journey started a decade ago, marked by numerous tests, culminating in the final beta release of the Hibe platform last year. Throughout the beta phases, we have gathered invaluable feedback from users and industry stakeholders, allowing us to refine our offering to address the complex demands of today’s digital landscape.,” said Mr. Dobey. ” We are happy to begin a new chapter in this endeavor and excited to present our fully refined platform to the public. “

As a compelling alternative to dominant social media platforms that have absorbed traditional media audiences, content and ad revenues, Hibe empowers publishers of all sizes to reclaim their earned audiences across social media. Hibe also allows publishers to regain control over their content distribution and to maximize revenue through a beneficial sharing program that supports ad-based and paid subscription models. In today’s landscape of misinformation, the Hibe platform offers publishers and advertisers the opportunity to join a trusted ecosystem that guarantees brand safety.

In parallel with the public release of Hibe, VA is rolling out a campaign inviting publishers and their audiences to visit www.hibe.com for a new experience of content distribution and consumption online.

About Virtual Artifacts Inc.

Based in Montreal (Quebec), Virtual Artifacts builds unique and innovative privacy protection, identity management and systems interoperability technologies to tackle the challenges faced by consumers and businesses in today’s digital age. VA is guided by the beliefs that technologies should be aligned with people’s choices and values, be used to bring communities closer together and make societies more open, while helping businesses grow and compete fairly. In its mission of giving people the power to connect and interact on their own terms, VA provides pioneering technology tools that ensure a right balance between businesses and consumers’ interests.

