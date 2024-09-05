AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Transformative ‘Hometown School Development’ Project Pioneered by Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Wins Award at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2024

PRNewswire September 5, 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Common social empowerment initiatives foster equal opportunities, offering access to education, healthcare, employment, and participation in decision-making processes. Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd., henceforth referred to as MET, contributes to society by enabling communities to live fulfilling lives by providing essential resources. The company’s successful ‘Hometown School Development’ project was recently recognized under the Social Empowerment category at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024.

The ‘Hometown School Development’ project was established in 2008. Each year, the school chosen for development will be nominated by one of MET’s employees, and the company will develop buildings for students in the employee’s hometown. The development process covers the construction of various buildings, such as school buildings, multi-purpose buildings, and canteens in rural areas. Building design is also one of the study programs of the Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University International program, (INDA).

MET also takes into account the need to integrate this project with sustainability concepts and will push forward with its Green Schools Initiative by implementing eco-friendly practices in schools, such as solar power installations, recycling programs, and sustainable building materials.

Since its inception, the ‘Hometown School Development’ project has found great success. MET is dedicated to empowering local communities and has ensured that the principles of altruism and compassion have been instilled within their employees. These actions are intended to empower long-term sustainability within the community by elevating the people with more equitable opportunities for future prosperity.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/transformative-hometown-school-development-project-pioneered-by-mitsubishi-elevator-thailand-co-ltd-wins-award-at-the-asia-responsible-enterprise-awards-2024-302238953.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

