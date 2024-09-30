AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AV-Comparatives Announces Outstanding Results of Cybersecurity Solutions in 2024 Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test

PRNewswire September 30, 2024

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AV-Comparatives, the globally recognized authority in independent cybersecurity testing, has released its 2024 Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Comparative Report, showcasing the exceptional performance of leading cybersecurity solutions. The report evaluates the ability of these products to detect, prevent, and respond to advanced threats in real-world scenarios.

 

 

AV-Comparatives – Cyberrisk Quadrant 2024

AV-Comparatives’ rigorous assessment covered products from Bitdefender, Check Point, CrowdStrike, ESET, Kaspersky, Palo Alto Networks, and VIPRE, measuring each against a broad spectrum of complex attack vectors, such as PowerShell Empire, Metasploit Framework, and Commercial Attack Frameworks. The testing utilized the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, ensuring that the results provide invaluable insights for organizations looking to bolster their endpoint security.

Endpoint Protection Products (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions are vital components of enterprise security, providing defenses against targeted threats such as advanced persistent threats (APTs). AV-Comparatvies’ Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of these solutions in countering complex, multi-stage attacks that target an organisation’s entire infrastructure.

Top Performers (in alphabetically order):

  • Bitdefender had strong detection and response capabilities, delivering consistent protection across various threat scenarios.
  • Check Point demonstrated reliable and comprehensive threat prevention, proving its effectiveness in mitigating complex cyber risks.
  • CrowdStrike delivered a strong performance, showing reliable threat detection and response capabilities, ensuring minimal disruption to operations.
  • ESET provided well-rounded defense strategies, particularly effective in handling advanced and emerging threats.
  • Kaspersky offered a robust set of protection tools, proving reliable in both detection and prevention of targeted attacks.
  • Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid performance, reinforcing its capabilities in proactive threat detection and security innovation.
  • VIPRE delivered efficient protection, providing reliable defense mechanisms at a competitive cost.

These vendors achieved outstanding results by demonstrating their ability to protect against and respond to advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, and other complex cyberattacks. This year’s evaluation highlighted their continual evolution in response to the growing complexity of attack tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).

Comprehensive Evaluation

The testing spanned several months, from June to August 2024, with products undergoing assessments in multiple phases, from Initial Access and Lateral Movement till Exfiltration and Impact. Each product was tested in real-world attack scenarios to simulate the high-stakes environments that enterprises face today.

AV-Comparatives emphasized the importance of these evaluations: “As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated, it is critical for organizations to rely on solutions that can offer not only prevention but also rapid and effective response capabilities. Our 2024 EPR report serves as a benchmark for IT professionals and cybersecurity analysts to assess and choose the most effective cybersecurity solutions.”

Meet AV-Comparatives at Virus Bulletin 2024

The AV-Comparatives Team will be attending the Virus Bulletin Conference 2024 in Dublin, where they will present the full findings of the EPR  Comparative Report. This conference offers an excellent opportunity for cybersecurity professionals to meet the AV-Comparatives experts in person, discuss the report, and gain further insights into the latest trends in endpoint security. Interested parties can connect with the AV-Comparatives team during the event to explore how these industry-leading evaluations can benefit their organisations.

Key Takeaways for CISOs and Cybersecurity Analysts

For CISOs and cybersecurity analysts, the 2024 EPR Comparative Report provides a data-driven perspective on the capabilities of leading vendors. It offers an in-depth analysis of how each product performs under pressure, which is essential for making informed decisions about endpoint security investments. Given the evolving threat landscape, selecting the right EPR solution can significantly reduce the risk of breaches and improve overall incident response.

Download the full report here.

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is a globally recognized, independent organization offering systematic testing of security software products. With one of the most comprehensive and rigorous testing methodologies in the industry, AV-Comparatives is dedicated to providing transparency and objective analysis to help organizations and consumers select effective security solutions.

This release not only highlights the stellar performance of leading cybersecurity products but also underscores AV-Comparatives’ engagement with the industry through their attendance and presentations at Virus Bulletin 2024, inviting direct interaction with interested cybersecurity professionals.

E-mail: media@av-comparatives.org 
Phone: +43 720115542
Contact: Peter Stelzhammer

 

AV Comparatives Logo

 

 

SOURCE AV Comparatives





