China Matters’ Feature: Exploring New Frontiers on Urban Governance

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Mayors Dialogue: Hangzhou and the 9th Hangzhou International Sister City Mayors Conference was launched on Sept 25, bringing together mayors and representatives from 24 cities across 15 countries.

The key discussions focused on urban governance and sustainable development and the integration of digital and physical spaces, coinciding with the third Global Digital Trade Expo.

Hangzhou, home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites West Lake, the Grand Canal (Hangzhou section), and the Liangzhu Archaeological Site, has rapidly expanded its international sister city network. The city boasts a strong cultural heritage, thriving digital economy, and business-friendly environment, connecting it with 31 sister cities and 42 partner cities worldwide. As the host of the event, Hangzhou aims to foster deeper global collaboration and dialogue between global cities.

In this video, Venezuelan content creator Rafael Saavedra engages with the Governor of the Region of Western Greece, the Mayor of Kota Kinabalu, and the City Manager of Cape Town. They discuss the challenges their cities face in urban governance, share insights on digitalization, and highlight the conference’s significance.

Rafael also participates in a tree-planting initiative and visits the Alibaba Xixi Campus and the Liangzhu Archaeological Site, learning about Hangzhou’s commitment to digital economic development, cultural preservation, and environmental protection.

Curious about how mayors from around the world have evaluated Hangzhou and the exchanges that took place on urban governance? Watch this video to find your answers!

