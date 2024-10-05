AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

China Matters’ Feature: Exploring New Frontiers on Urban Governance

PRNewswire October 5, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Mayors Dialogue: Hangzhou and the 9th Hangzhou International Sister City Mayors Conference was launched on Sept 25, bringing together mayors and representatives from 24 cities across 15 countries.

The key discussions focused on urban governance and sustainable development and the integration of digital and physical spaces, coinciding with the third Global Digital Trade Expo.

Hangzhou, home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites West Lake, the Grand Canal (Hangzhou section), and the Liangzhu Archaeological Site, has rapidly expanded its international sister city network. The city boasts a strong cultural heritage, thriving digital economy, and business-friendly environment, connecting it with 31 sister cities and 42 partner cities worldwide. As the host of the event, Hangzhou aims to foster deeper global collaboration and dialogue between global cities.

In this video, Venezuelan content creator Rafael Saavedra engages with the Governor of the Region of Western Greece, the Mayor of Kota Kinabalu, and the City Manager of Cape Town. They discuss the challenges their cities face in urban governance, share insights on digitalization, and highlight the conference’s significance.

Rafael also participates in a tree-planting initiative and visits the Alibaba Xixi Campus and the Liangzhu Archaeological Site, learning about Hangzhou’s commitment to digital economic development, cultural preservation, and environmental protection.

Curious about how mayors from around the world have evaluated Hangzhou and the exchanges that took place on urban governance? Watch this video to find your answers!

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/china-matters-feature-exploring-new-frontiers-on-urban-governance-302268174.html

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.