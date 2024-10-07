AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

SquareX Presents Industry-First Browser Detection Response Solution at GovWare 2024 — A Must-See for Cybersecurity Leaders

PRNewswire October 7, 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SquareX, the browser security company who is redefining enterprise browser security, is gearing up for GovWare 2024, happening from 15-17 October. With its industry-first Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution, SquareX is tackling client-side web attacks directly inside the browser and promises to reveal the future of browser security to visitors.

Undeniably, the web browser is the most used application within the enterprise but also the least protected. Bad actors are on the rise and are always targeting the weakest link: employees and consultants. Unfortunately, most of these attacks happen online when the employee or consultant is going about his daily work and SquareX’s BDR technology is the only solution that focuses entirely on client-side web attacks, happening in real time against enterprise users.

Major enterprises trust and implement Secure Web Gateways in their organizations, but SquareX’s research challenges this status quo by shedding light on an attack class called Last Mile Reassembly Attacks. These attacks can bypass every SWG in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Access Security Edge (SASE) and Secure Security Edge (SSE), and unequivocally disputes the effectiveness of traditional SWGs’ performance. Enterprises and vendors can test their posture against these attacks on the website that SquareX has put out – browser.security.

SquareX’s solution is able to stop client-side attacks missed by traditional security solutions such as Last Mile Reassembly Attacks, Malicious QR Codes, Browser-in-the-Browser (BitB) Phishing, Macro-Based Malware and other browser-based attacks.

“Today, the browser is always the initial access point for web attacks,” says Vivek Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of SquareX. “SquareX’s technology stops these attacks in their tracks—in the browser itself, in real-time against complex client-side threats—without ever compromising employees’ security and productivity.”

“At GovWare 2024, we’re showcasing how SquareX fills the critical gaps left by traditional SWGs, and through its Browser Detection and Response solution, delivers an unprecedented level of protection for enterprises.” concludes Vivek Ramachandran. SquareX invites CISOs, CTOs, Heads of Security, cybersecurity professionals and even SWG vendors themselves to visit them at Booth B20 at GovWare 2024 for a live demonstration of SquareX’s solution. The team will also be showing live demos of SWG bypasses using more than 30+ techniques that attackers are actively exploiting in the wild.

SquareX opens the floor to cybersecurity leaders and experts to have discussions on the future of browser security and the new BDR solution space this October.

About SquareX:

SquareX helps organizations detect, mitigate and threat-hunt client-side web attacks happening against their users in real time.

SquareX’s industry-first Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution, takes an attack-focused approach to browser security, ensuring enterprise users are protected against advanced threats like malicious QR Codes, Browser-in-the-Browser phishing, macro-based malware and other web attacks encompassing malicious files, websites, scripts, and compromised networks.

With SquareX, enterprises can provide contractors and remote workers with secure access to internal applications, enterprise SaaS, and convert the browsers on BYOD / unmanaged devices into trusted browsing sessions. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/squarex-presents-industry-first-browser-detection-response-solution-at-govware-2024–a-must-see-for-cybersecurity-leaders-302257883.html

SOURCE SquareX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.