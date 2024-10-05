AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Taiwan Tourism Administration Shines with Brand 3.0 Waves of Wonder in Australia and New Zealand

PRNewswire October 7, 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan Tourism sees steady growth of visitors from Australia and New Zealand. Taiwan has witnessed a consistent month-on-month increase in visitors from Australia and New Zealand (AUNZ) between January and May 2024, with a total of 54,251 arrivals. This represents 96.79% of pre-pandemic levels during the same period in 2019.

Taipei 101

A growing interest in Taiwan among AUNZ travelers is evident, with a May 2024 report by Tourism Research Australia predicting outbound tourism spending by Australians to exceed AUD6 billion in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Taiwan, with its natural beauty, diverse culture, convenient transportation, and friendly people, is becoming a top choice for AUNZ travellers resuming international travel.

Alishan

Taiwan, jewel of East Asia, is a tapestry of rich cultures, mouth-watering cuisines and breathtaking landscapes, offering an unforgettable experience for travellers of all interests.

Discover Taipei, the dynamic capital, where modernity meets tradition. Ascend the iconic Taipei 101 for panoramic views, then stroll through historic Longshan Temple, the National Palace Museum, and Dadaocheng’s ancient streets, uncovering centuries of history and spirituality amidst a treasure trove of Eastern artifacts.

Nature lovers will be enchanted by Taiwan’s stunning landscape easily accessible by modern conveniences. Visit the magnificent Alishan renowned for its spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Or scale the East Coast’s many hiking trails amidst mountains and valleys.

For sports enthusiasts, Taiwan’s diverse outdoor activities will amaze you! From year-round surfing beaches to endurance-testing marathons, Taiwan is a hotspot for international events and will meet all your expectations for a sports vacation! Most importantly, in 2025, don’t miss the chance to attend the World Masters Games in Taipei City, a major international event that combines sports and tourism. We invite everyone to join in this thrilling celebration.

Foodies will not be disappointed in Taiwan! Night markets dotted throughout the island for easy access to world-famous street foods like stinky tofu, oyster omelet and chicken cutlet. Bubble tea is ubiquitous in Taiwan as one will see. Taiwan’s fine dining scene is also vibrant with Michelin-starred restaurants serving varied cuisines from traditional Taiwanese dishes to innovative fusion affairs. An experience not-to-be-missed for every gourmand.

To further promote Taiwan and attract more visitors, the Taiwan Tourism Administration, along with government agencies, travel agencies, airlines, and performing groups, embarked on a promotional tour in AUNZ in September. Three events were held in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland and drew significant interest from local industry participants from AUNZ.

The events featured the new Taiwan Tourism Brand 3.0, “TAIWAN–Waves of Wonder,” highlighting the island’s year-round travel allure and vibrant energy. By combining a wide array of tourism products with captivating activities, the campaign seeks to accelerate bilateral exchanges and ignite a surge in visitors to Taiwan.

The events offered fantastic opportunity for AUNZ travel industry to meet with Taiwan’s tourism promotion partners. For more information about Taiwan Tourism and partnership opportunities, please contact Ganessan@TaiwanTourismAUNZ.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/taiwan-tourism-administration-shines-with-brand-3-0-waves-of-wonder-in-australia-and-new-zealand-302268366.html

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration, Singapore Office

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.