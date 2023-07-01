AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Visitors line up to board Amerigo Vespucci in Darwin by ANSA in collaboration with Difesa Servizi

PRNewswire October 7, 2024

Sail ship sold out for second straight day in northern Australia

DARWIN, Australia, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — (ANSA) Darwin – For the second consecutive day, the Amerigo Vespucci was sold out for on-board visits in the port of Darwin, in northern Australia. Thousands of people have been queuing since the morning to admire the Navy training ship, which arrived in the capital of the Northern Territory for the 24th leg of its world tour, which began on July 1, 2023 in Genoa.

Visitors line up to board Amerigo Vespucci in Darwin

To the tune of the greatest hits of Italian music, and under a scorching sun, Australians, tourists but also many Italians who emigrated Down Under were able to visit the ‘most beautiful ship in the world’, remaining fascinated by the timeless beauty of the historic sailing ship. “It’s a floating masterpiece,” said one of the visitors immediately after leaving the ship. “The thing that struck me most – added a citizen of Darwin – are the thousands of ropes that there are for the sails”.

An Australian couple posed for yet another souvenir photo next to Jago’s work “the David” that has accompanied the Vespucci’s world tour since its departure from Genoa.  “Going aboard was a privilege,” they said, “truly beautiful, a unique emotion. We loved it so much and I recommend anyone to go aboard, they will be ecstatic.” The line continued to move uninterruptedly while waiting visitors did not stop taking photos and recording videos.

Visits aboard the Vespucci will continue on Monday, from 9 to 12:30 local time, before the training ship leaves its moorings again to continue towards the next stop on the world tour, which will be in Singapore.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/visitors-line-up-to-board-amerigo-vespucci-in-darwin-by-ansa-in-collaboration-with-difesa-servizi-302268277.html

SOURCE ANSA in collaboration with Difesa Servizi

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.