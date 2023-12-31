Antengene to Present Results from Three Programs at the 2024 SITC Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene“, SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for cancer, today announced that it will present three programs at the 2024 Society of Immunology in Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2024) to be held in Houston from November 6-10, 2024.

Details of Poster Presentations:

ATG-201 (CD19 x CD3 T-cell Engager)

Title: ATG-201, a novel “2+1” CD19-targeted T-cell Engager (TCE) for the treatment of B cell malignancies and B cell related autoimmune diseases

Abstract Number: 1067

Poster Abstract Presentation at the SITC Immune Engineering Workshop

Date: November 7, 2024

Time: 3:10 PM – 5:00 PM (Central Standard Time)

5:10 AM – 7:00 AM, Nov 8, 2024 (Beijing Time)

Poster Presentation at the SITC 39th Annual Meeting

Date: November 8, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM (Central Standard Time)

11:00 PM, Nov 8 – 9:00 AM, Nov 9, 2024 (Beijing Time)

ATG-107 (FLT3 x CD3 T-cell Engager)

Title: ATG-107, a novel “2+1” CD3-based T-cell Engager (TCE) targeting FLT3, demonstrates potent preclinical efficacy for the treatment of AML

Abstract Number: 1068

Poster Abstract Presentation at the SITC Immune Engineering Workshop

Date: November 7, 2024

Time: 3:10 PM – 5:00 PM (Central Standard Time)

5:10 AM – 7:00 AM, Nov 8, 2024 (Beijing Time)

Poster Presentation at the SITC 39th Annual Meeting

Date: November 9, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 8:30 PM (Central Standard Time)

11:00 PM, Nov 9 – 10:30 AM, Nov 10, 2024 (Beijing Time)

ATG-106 (CDH6 x CD3 T-cell Engager)

Title: ATG-106, a novel “2+1” format CDH6-targeted T-cell Engager (TCE), shows potent T cell dependent cytotoxicity and in vivo anti-tumor efficacy

Abstract Number: 1069

Poster Presentation at the SITC 39th Annual Meeting

Date: November 8, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM (Central Standard Time)

11:00 PM, Nov 8 – 9:00 AM, Nov 9, 2024 (Beijing Time)

About the AnTenGager™ Platform

The AnTenGager™ Platform is a proprietary “2+1” T cell engager (TCE) platform developed by Antengene. AnTenGager™ TCE simultaneously binds to disease-associated antigens (targets) and a unique conformational epitope on CD3 that expressed on T-cells. The bivalent binding to the targets enables detection and depletion of cells with low expression of the targets. In addition, AnTenGager™ TCE activates T cells in a target-dependent manner so that it demonstrates a lower risk of systemic CD3 activation and cytokine release syndrome (CRS), potentially paving the way for their use in autoimmune diseases, hematological malignancies, and solid tumors.

Our extensive and diverse pipeline features promising TCEs that aim to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases and hematology/oncology, with best-in-class/first-in-class potential. A few of our lead programs in the IND-enabling stage include ATG-201, a CD19 x CD3 TCE for B cell related autoimmune diseases; ATG-102, a LILRB4 x CD3 TCE for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia; ATG-106, a CDH6 x CD3 TCE for ovarian cancer and kidney cancer; ATG-107, a FLT3 x CD3 TCE for AML; and ATG-110, a LY6G6D x CD3 TCE for microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene”, SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of “Treating Patients Beyond Borders”.

Since 2017, Antengene has built a pipeline of 9 oncology assets at various stages going from clinical to commercial, including 6 with global rights, and 3 with rights for the APAC region. To date, Antengene has obtained 29 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 10 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia.

