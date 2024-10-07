ENNOVI Revolutionizes Pouch Cell Battery Design with the Introduction of ENNOVI-CellConnect-Pouch

Vertically integrated production and precision processes help lower costs, simplify logistics and reduce development time

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ENNOVI, a mobility electrification solutions partner, augments its prismatic and cylindrical battery cell contacting systems with the launch of ENNOVI-CellConnect-Pouch. Designed for the battery manufacturers favoring the pouch cell form factor, the new cell contacting system prioritizes cost-effectiveness with our FDC technologies, faster manufacturing cycle time, and aids the fast release of gasses produced during a thermal event.

“With the ENNOVI-CellConnect-Pouch cell contacting system we offer battery manufacturers a total vertically integrated production solution enabling us to produce a part at a lower cycle time using hot lamination,” says Gustavo Cibrian, Product Manager, ENNOVI. “The system’s design removes the need for traditional plastic cell carriers, made out of glass-reinforced plastic, and eliminates the carrier storage and molding lines, and heat staking process.”

ENNOVI’s advanced lamination technology ensures the structural integrity and durability of the battery pack. Utilizing flexible die-cut circuit (FDC) technology for the low voltage signal traces, instead of a conventional flexible printed circuit (FPC), reduces production time and costs while minimizing environmental impact.

The upper dielectric layer incorporates the FDC copper traces, while the lower layer is pre-cut to the shape of the current collectors. Both layers are made of automotive-grade PI or PET material with good electrical insulation and temperature stability properties. The two layers are laminated together with all built-in fuse traces or surface mount fuses and NTC temperature sensors layered in between, streamlining material usage and creating a thin design. The overall design also helps mitigate battery thermal runaway by achieving a fast exhaust release time.

For more information about ENNOVI-CellConnect-Pouch, please visit ennovi.com/cell-contacting-system-pouch.

About ENNOVI:

At ENNOVI we design and manufacture products and solutions for electrical battery platform developments, power components, and signal interconnect design solutions. Using our decades of experience in electro-mechanical engineering and high-precision manufacturing, we work with EV OEMs and suppliers to bring their ideas to life. As a Mobility Electrification Solutions Partner, we accelerate the process for our EV customers by offering complete end-to-end manufacturing capabilities from R&D, design, tooling to production. Learn more at www.ennovi.com.

