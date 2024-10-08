AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Vizimax Inc. gets acquired by Power Grid Components

PRNewswire October 8, 2024

Vizimax, the global point-on-wave leader for transformer energization announces it has been acquired by Power Grid Components

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vizimax Inc., a leading provider of innovative solutions for electric power systems today announced that it has been acquired by Power Grid Components (“PGC”), a Blackstone portfolio company. Vizimax’s controlled switching device is the market-leading solution for managing and optimizing inrush currents, thereby extending the useful life of critical equipment, including power transformers and circuit breakers. Headquartered in Longueuil, Quebec, Vizimax is led by President Jean-Guy Lacombe.

Vizimax Inc. Logo

“We, at Vizimax, are very excited to join the Power Grid Components family,” said Jean-Guy Lacombe, President of Vizimax.  “This transaction represents a key step towards strengthening Vizimax’s capabilities in our goal to help ensure grid reliability around the world and we view PGC as the perfect partner to help us continue to provide best-in-class service to our customers and further expand our presence in the U.S. market.”

“At PGC, we seek partners who share our values and commitment to delivering innovative solutions to build, maintain, and protect the electrical grid,” said Rick McClure, founder and CEO of Power Grid Components. “By adding Vizimax to our portfolio of companies, we gain exceptional talent, including an experienced leadership team led by Jean-Guy, and a product that offers unparalleled protection for critical power devices utilized in electrical systems around the world. We look forward to helping Jean-Guy and his team accelerate the growth of Vizimax.”

The acquisition of Vizimax will expand PGC’s footprint both in North America and internationally, as Vizimax sells into diverse markets around the world.

About Vizimax: Vizimax Inc, originally founded in 1988, is a leader in developing innovative solutions to address key challenges related to electrical grid switching, measuring, and controlling. Vizimax

About Power Grid Components: Power Grid Components, Inc. was formed by electrical utility veteran Rick McClure in 2017 to acquire and grow companies that supply highly-engineered, quality products used in the North American electric power grid and adjacent industries. Since its founding, PGC has acquired six businesses. Power Grid Components

About Blackstone Energy Transition Partners: Blackstone Energy Transition Partners is Blackstone’s energy-focused private equity business, a leading energy investor with a successful long-term record, having invested approximately $22 billion of equity globally across a broad range of sectors within the energy industry. Blackstone Energy Transition Partners

Media Contacts: Nicolas Major-Lacombe, Nmlacombe@vizimax.com; Elisabeth Law, Elisabeth.law@powergridcomponents.com

SOURCE Vizimax Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.