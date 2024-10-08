AMI Partners with Samsung to Bring Firmware Security to PCs

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, has partnered with Samsung Electronics, the global leader in consumer technology, to create an enhanced joint security solution available in Samsung’s Galaxy Book PCs. Alongside Samsung’s multi-layer security platform Samsung Knox, AMI’s Tektagon™ – the industry-leading Platform Root of Trust firmware security solution – is now integrated into Samsung PCs including the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book4 Ultra.

Through this collaborative partnership, AMI’s Tektagon seamlessly integrates with Samsung Knox to ensure that confidential and sensitive data stays safe at every layer of the device through real-time threat detection and collaborative protection, while providing the highest level of security against firmware-injected malware to help prevent ransomware and denial of service attacks.

“As a leading supplier of endpoint technology to global government and commercial industries, Samsung is committed to securing its platforms at all levels,” said Dr. Hark-Sang Kim, EVP & Head of New Computing R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Integrating AMI’s Tektagon solution into our latest Galaxy Books provides powerful and comprehensive protection at the platform’s foundation.”

The Samsung Knox platform leverages the motherboard’s existing embedded processor to provide a hardware-backed secure platform, which includes AMI’s Tektagon security technology. Thanks to AMI’s leading capabilities as a firmware provider, the need for additional components is reduced while hardware-rooted security is still seamlessly delivered.

“AMI is extremely proud of our work integrating our Tektagon Platform Root of Trust solution into Samsung Galaxy Book series notebooks,” said Stefano Righi, Senior Vice President of the AMI Global Software and Security Group. “Together Samsung and AMI are helping to reduce the cyber threat landscape, securing business endpoints around the world from malicious attacks.”

The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book4 Ultra with AMI Tektagon Platform Root of Trust are available today and can be ordered directly from Samsung.

About AMI

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world’s compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI’s industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry.

