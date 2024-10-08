AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Magic Compass Group Secures Major License and Launches MC Trust Business

PRNewswire October 8, 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Magic Compass Group (hereinafter referred to as Magic Compass) has officially been granted a Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) license, further enhancing its extensive portfolio of financial licenses, which includes licenses from Hong Kong, Lithuania, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Cyprus. This addition solidifies its leading position in the financial services sector and marks the official launch of its new brand, MC Trust, which will fully engage in the domains of trust and wealth management, aiming to synergize these areas.

Independent Operational Framework and Regulatory Licensing

According to the company’s equity structure and relevant license information, the firm and its subsidiaries currently hold a wide array of licenses, including Hong Kong SFC licenses 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 9, alongside licenses in Cyprus, Seychelles, and Mauritius. The acquisition of the TCSP license allows Magic Compass to provide trust and company services within the 1 Magic Compass Group Secures Major License and Launches MC Trust Business TCSP jurisdiction.

Evolving into a Global Financial Powerhouse

After two decades of development, Magic Compass has evolved into a global one-stop financial holding entity based in Hong Kong, with operations extending to the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Its latest brand structure includes subsidiaries such as Magic Compass Securities, MC Trust, MC Connects, and The Trader Funds, covering a diverse range of business categories, including securities, futures, foreign exchange, trust services, credit cards, proprietary trading, trading systems, and risk management solutions.

Aligning Financial Services with User Needs

In a conversation with Alex Zhou, Head of Marketing at Magic Compass, he stated: “Where there is user demand, there we go. Refining product experience and creating value for users is the greatest development engine and motivation behind all our businesses.”

Media Contact

Organization: Advanced MCN Limited
Contact Person: Dorcas
Website: https://mcgrp.com/en
Email: mc.marketing@mcgrp.com
Contact Number: +85265717058

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/magic-compass-group-secures-major-license-and-launches-mc-trust-business-302269640.html

SOURCE Magic Compass Group

