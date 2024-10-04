AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Over 5,000 Players Participate in Historic Volleyball Festival at KISS, Set Guinness World Record

PRNewswire October 9, 2024

BHUBANESWAR, India, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The world’s largest volleyball tournament, featuring over 5,000 players, was inaugurated at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar, India on 4th October 2024 by the President of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Dr. Ary S Graça. The festival has entered the Guinness World Records for the largest volleyball tournament. 

President of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Dr. Ary S Graça and US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson along with the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta inaugurating the KISS Volleyball Festival in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on October 4.

Organised in collaboration with KIIT, KISS, and FIVB, the KISS Volleyball Festival marks a historic moment in the world of sports.

Jennifer Larson, U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad; Fabio Azevedo, General Director of FIVB; Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS; KIIT Vice Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh; KISS Vice Chancellor Prof. Deepak Behera; and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, Sports, KIIT were present on the occasion.

Dr. Graça addressed the participants from various states, expressing hope that FIVB’s mission of serving the community through volleyball would be realized through the KISS Volleyball Festival. He praised KISS as a rare institution and emphasized that volleyball could promote peace worldwide through the values of non-violence. 

The US Counsel General expressed her gratitude, saying they are always there to support such inspiring events. 

Dr Samanta, in his address, highlighted that alongside the 5,000 participating athletes, over 40,000 spectators were enjoying the festival. He expressed his gratitude to Dr. Graça, who visited India specifically to inaugurate this volleyball event at KISS. 

An MOU was signed during the event between KISS and FIVB to promote the growth of volleyball in Odisha and India. The agreement aims to leverage the volleyball infrastructure at KISS to nurture future players. Additionally, KIIT and KISS announced the launch of the ‘Samanta-Graça’ scholarship to support 2-3 standout volleyball players from around the world, providing them with the opportunity to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate education at KIIT and KISS.

 

KISS Logo

 

SOURCE KISS

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.