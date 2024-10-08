Nearmap Elevates Location Intelligence with New Generation of AI-derived Insights

Next generation comprehensive AI system will allow for deeper customer insights in the insurance, commercial, and government verticals

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nearmap, a global leader of location intelligence, has released its latest version of AI, Generation 6 (Gen 6), which empowers customers across multiple industries to make smarter, more informed decisions with 130+ AI-derived, location-based detections and scores. As the only full-stack SaaS provider of location intelligence, Nearmap provides its customers with the imagery, AI-derived insights, and answers needed to solve their specific business challenges.

Trained on millions of images across four countries, the Gen 6 AI model is the strongest and most comprehensive AI offering on the market, contributing to enhanced scores and insights serving the insurance, commercial, and government sectors. Key applications of Gen 6 include:

: Gen6 AI powers the scores and detections available to insurance carriers, via the Betterview platform by Nearmap. With these tools in hand, customers can elevate risk assessment and minimize losses, empower fast and accurate decision-making, and encourage proactive risk mitigation steps to agents and policyholders. Commercial : Gives users the ability to win more business with automated project insights and improve operational efficiencies by streamlining the way assets and infrastructure are managed. With these AI updates, users can remotely monitor areas of interest to assess for change over time, vegetation growth and coverage, pavement management, urban planning, environmental preservation, and more.

: Gives users the ability to win more business with automated project insights and improve operational efficiencies by streamlining the way assets and infrastructure are managed. With these AI updates, users can remotely monitor areas of interest to assess for change over time, vegetation growth and coverage, pavement management, urban planning, environmental preservation, and more. Government: Enhances imagery and GIS visualization tools, empowering city governments to better allocate funding and protect their communities. These AI updates help GIS professionals optimize resource distribution, access detailed property change data, and identify properties and buildings with potentially unsafe attributes.

These updates represent the culmination of years of dedicated AI development from both Nearmap, and its recent acquisition of Betterview. Over the last decade, Nearmap has been deeply focused on AI product development. The result is a unified system that delivers the largest and best performing AI insight offering on the market.

“The journey to produce the Gen 6 AI system pushed us, our systems, and the ability to detect objects in aerial imagery beyond where we ever thought possible,” said Dr. Michael Bewley, Vice President of AI and Computer Vision at Nearmap. “To get such substantial performance benefits compared to the previous efforts of both Nearmap and Betterview not only lays the foundation for years of future innovation, but allows us to continue providing valuable and accurate insights to our customers.”



Nearmap remains dedicated to being the source of truth that shapes the livable world. Gen 6 embodies this commitment to customers, and is designed to meet the diverse needs of industries that rely on tailored solutions.

Nearmap is the location intelligence provider customers rely on for consistent, reliable, high-resolution imagery, insights, and answers to create meaningful change in the world and propel industries forward. Harnessing its own patented camera systems, imagery capture, AI, geospatial tools, and advanced SaaS platforms, Nearmap users receive tailored solutions for complex challenges. Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap stands as the definitive source of truth that shapes the livable world.

