Trustwave Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Consolidating the Security Stack, Enhancing Cyber Resilience, and Securing a Market Leadership Position

Trustwave provides a wealth of managed and professional security services to protect business-critical assets while guiding organizations on their digital transformation and security maturity journeys.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan assessed the managed security services market and based on its analysis recognizes Trustwave with the 2024 Americas Company of the Year Award. The company provides managed security services for customers across 96 countries and has been growing at a rate of more than double the market average for the last three years, which placed it among the industry leaders in the 2024 Americas MSS Frost Radar. Aside from its expansive regional coverage, the firm serves the varied needs of organizations of all sizes, maturity levels, and industries. The company’s combination of experienced cybersecurity professionals, wide portfolio of managed and professional services, and state-of-the-art proprietary platform, Trustwave Fusion, deliver outstanding cyber-resilience and effective security.

Among MSSPs, Trustwave was an early adopter of integrated, single-pane-of-glass solutions that amplify and enhance the capabilities of security analysts on both the provider and the customer sides. The company unveiled Trustwave Fusion, its cloud-native security operations platform, earlier than many other market leaders in the space. The Fusion platform serves as the focal point of the firm’s services, consolidating the security stack and delivering unobstructed visibility into on-premises, public cloud, and private cloud environments, including any combination of them. It guarantees flexibility for customers looking to make their existing investments count and protect their business-critical assets while helping customers improve their decision-making. It also enables complex threat hunting across the environment, empowers CISOs to show the value of their security investments to stakeholders, and increases the customer IT or cybersecurity team’s security maturity.

“Trustwave continues to show that it belongs at the forefront of the managed security services space. Its unique approach leverages a combined arms security suite in the market, including prevention, detection, and response against cyberthreats. Trustwave’s expert security advisors serve as the final chain-link in the MSSP closed circuit that includes people, managed security, and professional services, allowing customers to develop and deploy effective security strategies,” observed Lucas Ferreyra, Cybersecurity Industry Analyst.

Trustwave strengthens its portfolio with innovative and value-multiplying security solutions such as Security Colony. This platform provides access to an entire library of resources developed for Trustwave’s clients, and includes years’ worth of security consulting data, reports, and insights; compliance guidelines and toolkits; awareness training resources; risk, security maturity, and readiness assessments; and more. These capabilities improve CISOs’ decision-making and can mean the difference between a breach and repelling an attack.

“This solution exemplifies the firm’s philosophy around cybersecurity, inspired by the hacking ethos and the principle that knowledge should be shared with others who can benefit from it. Overall, Security Colony showcases Trustwave capabilities while helping organizations with tighter budgets for free, strengthening the bond between the firm and its customers while increasing the overall security maturity and awareness of the entire landscape,” added Ferreyra. With its strong overall performance, Trustwave earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Americas Company of the Year Award in the managed security services market.

Trustwave is a globally recognized cybersecurity leader that reduces cyber risk and fortifies organizations against disruptive and damaging cyber threats.

Trustwave’s comprehensive offensive and defensive cybersecurity portfolio detects what others cannot, responds with greater speed and effectiveness, optimizes clients’ cyber investments, and improves security resilience. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Trustwave leverages its world-class team of security consultants, threat hunters, researchers, and market-leading security operations platform to decrease the likelihood of attacks and minimize potential impact.

Trustwave is an analyst-recognized leader in managed detection and response (MDR), managed security services (MSS), cyber advisory, penetration testing, database security, and email security. The elite Trustwave SpiderLabs team provides industry-defining threat research, intelligence, and threat hunting, all of which are infused into Trustwave services and products to fortify cyber resilience in the age of inevitable cyber-attacks.

