CNN explores the nightlife trends, subcultures, and culinary delights of neon-lit Tokyo ‘By Night’

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As darkness descends upon the Japanese capital, discover a vibrant world that awakens after sunset through the eyes of three people navigating Tokyo’s bustling nightlife in their own unique ways.

With his signature pompadour and a style inspired by American legend Elvis Presley, ‘Johnny’ Daigo Yamashita has been hailed as the embodiment of 1950s American rockabilly culture, with a Japanese twist. Though only in his 30s, he is an iconic presence on the streets of Tokyo where his passion for rockabilly extends to his music – his band blending Western rock and roll with distinct Japanese influences. Dedicated to keeping the rockabilly spirit alive, Johnny has even toured internationally to spread the culture farther afield and draw in more fans. Join CNN as Johnny rocks out against the backdrop of nocturnal Tokyo.

Growing up in Tokyo with an American father and Japanese mother and now based in Los Angeles, SHIMA has always lived between two cultures. This duality deeply influences her work as a music producer, singer and DJ, combining her love for electronic music with her Japanese heritage. SHIMA takes CNN to the youth-driven arts hub of Shimokitazawa where she joins in the festivities of the annual AWA Odori Festival and samples sounds for her latest track.

As the city with the most Michelin stars globally, Tokyo draws millions of visitors obsessed with gastronomic excellence. The brainchild of Virgilio Martínez, the renowned chef and restauranteur behind Central in Lima, MAZ in Akasaka district brings Peruvian fine dining to Japan. CNN speaks with Venezuelan-born chef Santiago Fernández, who helms the two Michelin-starred restaurant, and, after a busy dinner service, visits an upscale bistro with him in Tokyo’s Shirokane district where he’s a regular. Catch a glimpse of the quieter side of Tokyo’s famed culinary culture and discover the hidden dining gems that stay open late into the night.

