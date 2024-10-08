AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hyundai Motor and Toyota Motor Corporation to Jointly Host ‘Hyundai N x TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival’ in Korea

PRNewswire October 8, 2024
  • Hyundai and Toyota invite motorsport fans in South Korea to Everland Speedway, Yong-in, on October 27, 2024
  • Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda to attend festival
  • The two automakers are set to showcase their latest rally cars, high-performance models and future-oriented prototypes
  • The festival reaffirms both brands’ ongoing commitment to the development of motorsport culture in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company, in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation, announced today the brands will host a unique motorsport event, the ‘Hyundai N x TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival’ to be held on October 27, 2024 at the Everland Speedway in Yong-in, South Korea.

Hyundai Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation will host a ‘Track Day’ event where customers can immerse themselves in high-performance culture and witness Hyundai N and Toyota GR vehicles in action.

Euisun Chung, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair, will also attend the special event and will be joined by Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, who often engages in driver activities under the name of ‘Morizo’.

Hyundai N will showcase rally cars from its successful World Rally Championship (WRC) program, including the i20 N Rally 1 Hybrid and i20 N Rally 2, driven by Hyundai Motorsport WRC drivers Thierry Neuville, Dani Sordo, and Andreas Mikkelsen. Hyundai’s TCR drivers Norbert Mischelisz, and Mikel Azcona will drive Hyundai N’s production car lineup, including the IONIQ 5 N and Elantra N models.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will present its GR YARIS Rally 1 Hybrid, GR Yaris Rally 2, GR Supra, and GR86, as well as other rally cars and high-performance models. Current Toyota WRC driver Takamoto Katsuta, Jari-Matti Latvala of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team principal, and Takamoto Katsuta’s father, nine-time Japan Rally Champion Norihiko Katsuta, are set to participate as Toyota drivers.

In a nod towards the future of motorsport, the festival will also showcase future-oriented prototypes, such as Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 5 N Drift Spec and hydrogen-powered N Vision 74, as well as the Pikes Peak record-holding IONIQ 5 N TA Spec. Toyota will showcase TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s hydrogen combustion engine AE86 H2 Concept based on the Sprinter Trueno and the liquid hydrogen-powered GR Corolla.

For more information, please visit Hyundai Motor Newsroom (https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/newsroom) and ‘Hyundai N x TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’ website (https://www.hn-tgr-festival.com)

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

