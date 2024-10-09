AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Premia launches HKEx listed FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 ETF designed for tax and cost efficiency

PRNewswire October 9, 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Premia Partners, the leading homegrown ETF provider from Hong Kong, announces listing of Premia FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 ETF (the ETF)  on Oct 9th on HKEx.

With total expense ratio of 0.28% p.a. only, the physical replicated ETF covers a diversified basket of 50 leading listed companies on Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), representative of the impressive economic growth and market opportunities in Taiwan.

  • Premia FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 ETF (Tickers: 3453 HK (HKD distributing class)/ 9159 HK (USD accumulating class)) tracks the TWSE flagship, capitalization-weighted FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 (30% capped) Index.
  • Besides TSMC, the strategy includes leaders from Taiwan’s semiconductor and technology manufacturing ecosystem, and financial and industrial conglomerates that are beneficiaries of Taiwan’s remarkable economic growth.

  • With trading hours aligned with the underlying market, the ETF allows investors to react more timely to market events during Asia time zone, and enjoys the stamp duty waiver in Hong Kong.

“We are excited to launch this convenient tool for investors to access unique opportunities in Taiwan through a single ticker trade,” said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. “Like other Premia ETFs, this ETF is designed as an institutional grade, cost-efficient tool. It is an especially timely strategy well placed to capture tailwind opportunities in the current interest rate environment and as the global artificial intelligence and technology upgrade cycle evolves.”

Chris Williamson, Head of Asia-Pacific, Index Investments Group at FTSE Russell, said: “We are delighted to be working with Premia Partners to address the strong investor demand for Taiwanese equities. Our collaboration reflects FTSE Russell’s commitment to supporting the investment ecosystem for access to the Taiwan market, the strength of the FTSE/TWSE partnership and Premia Partners’ ability to meet client needs with their ETFs.” 

About Premia Partners
Founded in 2016, Premia Partners is a leading ETF manager from Hong Kong, dedicated to building low-cost, efficient, best practice ETFs for Asia. As of Oct 9th 2024, Premia Partners manages 11 equity and fixed income ETFs designed as low-cost, efficient allocation tools for Asia. For more information on Premia or Premia ETFs covering China equitiesEmerging ASEANAsia Metaverse/ Innovative TechnologyVietnam, Taiwan 50China high yield bondsChina government bondAsia USD investment grade bonds and US Treasury, please visit www.premia-partners.com

SOURCE Premia Partners

