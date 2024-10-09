Soprano Design Celebrates 30 Years of Continued Innovation

APAC’S LARGEST CPAAS PROVIDER EYES NEW TECHNOLOGY BREAKTHROUGHS AFTER CELEBRATING MILESTONE ANNIVERSARY

SYDNEY, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Australian technology company Soprano Design proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, marking an impressive ongoing journey that has powered billions of mobile interactions over the past 30 years.

As the company enters its fourth decade, Soprano has its sights on the next 30 years of innovation having recently introduced new authentication methods that improve security and simplify user access.

Following the milestone anniversary, Soprano Design Founder and Chairman, Dr. Richard Favero, shared his gratitude at the company’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the largest Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers in the world.

“It’s amazing to think that this company started in the bedroom of my Redfern terrace and is now serving more than 25 billion interactions every year for enterprises and governments across 20+ countries,” he said.

“So much has changed from a technology standpoint in the 30 years since Soprano was founded. Our ability to continually innovate and stay ahead of that change is what’s powered everything from Australia’s first mobile payment transaction to delivering the first One-Time Password via SMS.”

– Dr Richard Favero, Founder and Chairman, Soprano Design

“Our partnerships with Mobile Network Operators around the world play a critical role in our ability to serve our customers. Here in Australia, we’re fortunate to have had a strong relationship with the MNOs for over 24 years,” he said.

“Our MNO partnerships have been essential in keeping Australians connected when it matters most. From ensuring public safety during Covid to providing secure online banking, together we’ve delivered digital engagement that truly makes a difference in people’s lives.”

– Dr Richard Favero, Founder and Chairman, Soprano Design

The milestone anniversary also coincides with the successful integration of Soprano’s recent Whispir acquisition, which cements Soprano’s position as the largest CPaaS provider in the APAC region.

While the company’s roots lie in Australia, Soprano’s journey is recognised as a genuine Aussie-tech success story, with more than 70% of its business operating internationally.

Looking ahead to the next 30 years, Dr Favero shared his excitement at further strengthening Soprano’s position as a market-leading CPaaS provider.

“I’m thrilled about Soprano’s achievements over the past 30 years. As we look ahead, I’m excited to see our multi-cultural and multi-national team build on the amazing momentum we’ve achieved as the next chapter of our story unfolds,” he said.

Soprano Design is committed to leading the way when it comes to providing secure, efficient and engaging automated communication experiences for its enterprise and government customers, with Conversational AI and RCS Messaging support added to its solution in recent years.

For more information about Soprano Design and its communication solutions, please visit sopranodesign.com/

