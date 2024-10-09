AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Chula’s “Innovation Center for Research and Development of Sustainable Thai Cocoa” – Thailand’s Solution to Cocoa Price Crisis

PRNewswire October 9, 2024

BANGKOK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chulalongkorn University has launched the Innovation Center for Research and Development of Sustainable Thai Cocoa (ISTC) to address Thailand’s cocoa price crisis by promoting sustainable practices and improving product quality. Led by Asst. Prof. Dr. Thansiphorn Na Nan, the center aims to help farmers and businesses within the Thai cocoa ecosystem through education, research, and innovation. The primary focus is on shifting the market towards high-quality cocoa products with unique flavors and aromas, giving Thai cocoa a competitive edge globally.

The global cocoa industry has faced challenges due to climate change, which has affected production in traditional regions like Africa and South America. With its favorable climate, Thailand is now seen as a potential new hub for cocoa cultivation. Many Thai farmers, particularly in Nan province (dubbed the “Cocoa Province”), have begun growing cocoa, viewing it as a promising economic crop. However, a lack of proper knowledge in cocoa cultivation, harvesting, and fermentation processes has resulted in substandard yields and poor-quality cocoa beans that are often rejected by buyers leading to price drops, and wastage.

To address this, the ISTC, under the structure of Jamjuree Innovation Products Co., Ltd., educates farmers on correct cultivation practices, emphasizing quality over yield, while boosting the capabilities and potentials across all cocoa business units. Additionally, ISTC promotes local cocoa processing and fermentation to maintain product quality, by reducing quality loss during transportation.

The center also offers quality certification services using innovative cocoa quality management and a cocoa bean quality certification system to elevate the quality and standards of Thai cocoa on the global stage. The center is also developing an application to guide farmers in choosing suitable land for cocoa farming.

ISTC’s long-term goal is to create a unique identity for Thai cocoa by developing distinct aromas and flavors linked to regional differences in cultivation and fermentation using craftsmanship and storytelling to add product value.  The center encourages farmers to focus on high-quality, single-origin cocoa, which can command higher prices in niche markets. Through education, certification, and innovation, ISTC seeks to position Thai cocoa as a sustainable economic crop, benefiting both farmers and the broader industry.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/cusarcocoa.

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/184902/

Media Contact:     
Chula Communication Center      
Email: Pataraporn.r@chula.ac.th 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chulas-innovation-center-for-research-and-development-of-sustainable-thai-cocoa—thailands-solution-to-cocoa-price-crisis-302270987.html

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.