  • contract

SS&C Extends Transfer Agent Relationship with abrdn

PRNewswire October 10, 2024

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that abrdn, the global investment company and asset manager, has extended its long-term transfer agency relationship with SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) for its U.K., Luxembourg and Singapore fund ranges.

SS&C

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with SS&C in the U.K. and Luxembourg while extending it into Singapore,” said Martin Kwiatkowski, COO Investments, abrdn. “As a leading global asset manager, abrdn is committed to providing the same high-quality experience to our clients, no matter where they are in the world or however they want to engage.”

SS&C provides transfer agency services for abrdn’s OEIC and Life funds. SS&C’s Luxembourg team supports abrdn across liquidity and Société d’investissement à Capital Variable (SICAVs) funds. abrdn also leverages SS&C GIDS for its U.S. funds. The latest contract includes enhanced servicing to provide responsiveness to investors in abrdn’s Luxembourg-domiciled funds. SS&C is partnering with abrdn to simplify client reporting, and enhance AML services to support their fund range. Additionally, SS&C is partnering with abrdn to enhance the services available through digital channels for our Singapore business.

“We are thrilled to extend our valued long-term relationship with abrdn to support abrdn’s local fund range in Singapore,” said Euan Mcleod, Head of SS&C GIDS, APAC. “This expansion further solidifies the strong partnership we already share, delivering an exceptional service to abrdn and their retail, corporate and institutional clients.”

About abrdn

abrdn is a global investment company that helps clients and customers plan, save and invest for the future. Our purpose is to enable our clients to be better investors. abrdn manages and administers £505.9bn of assets for clients (as of 30 June 2024).

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

