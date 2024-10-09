Food Bayana Modernizes Its Delivery Processes with Pudu Robotics and Pentamaster Corporation Berhad

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Food Bayana, a new food hub in Bayan Lepas, has partnered with Pudu Robotics and Pentamaster Corporation Berhad to revolutionize its operations. This collaboration marks a significant step in Food Bayana’s digital transformation, seamlessly integrating advanced automation with diverse, mouthwatering cuisine to deliver an unmatched dining experience.

As Malaysia’s first fully automated food hub, Food Bayana has redefined the dining landscape. It has gathered 31 Penang’s finest hawkers in to a two-story facility that spans over 2,000 square meters. The two-story facility features Pudu Robotics’ FlashBots, ensuring quick, efficient, and precise meal delivery.

Pentamaster Corporation Berhad was key in deploying Pudu Robotics’ FlashBots at Food Bayana. With its expertise in automation, Pentamaster collaborated with Pudu Robotics to design and implement a system customized to the premier food plaza’s needs.

This collaboration has reduced labor costs, minimized human contact, and ensured hot, fresh meal delivery, meeting the demands of Penang’s fast-paced industrial district.

“We used our innovative spirit and like our tagline “Think Automation, Think Pentamaster” to partake into the Food Bayana project to resolve challenges on how to deliver the food efficiently to the patrons of Food Bayana given it is a 2-storey building, hence we accepted the challenge and transform Food Bayana in to what it is today,” stated Chuah Choon Bin, Chairman of Pentamaster Corporation Bhd.

Food Bayana utilizes 30 FlashBot delivery robots with real-time order tracking, efficient navigation, and 3D obstacle avoidance. The food hub organizes its two floors into delivery zones, where FlashBots swiftly transport meals to designated spots. This approach speeds up service, reduces human contact, and keeps meals hot and fresh.

Customers place their orders at food stalls on the first floor and receive smartphone notifications as their orders progress. The FlashBots carry the meals from the first floor to pick-up zones on the second floor, where customers collect their orders from warming cabinets with minimal human involvement.

The collaboration between Food Bayana and Pudu Robotics extends beyond mere automation. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainability, efficiency, and technological innovation. By adopting Pudu Robotics’ cutting-edge solutions, Food Bayana not only enhances its operational resilience but also positions itself as a pioneer in the future of dining.

“We’re proud to partner with Food Bayana and Pentamaster Corporation to bring dining automation to new heights. The implementation of our FlashBot system at Malaysia’s first fully automated food hub reflects the power of innovation. This project shows how robotics can boost efficiency, reduce costs, and elevate the customer experience. Together, we’re shaping the future of sustainable food service” remarked Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics.

This fully automated process has significantly improved operational efficiency, reduced human error, and enhanced customer satisfaction. By automating repetitive tasks, Food Bayana has also reduced labor costs, allowing staff to focus on more value-added services. The FlashBots’ UV sterilization cabinets further ensure a hygienic dining experience, which is crucial in a post-pandemic world.

The collaboration between Food Bayana, Pudu Robotics, and Pentamaster underscores a mutual commitment to innovation and sustainability. The automation process boosts efficiency and positions Food Bayana as a pioneering force in Malaysia’s food service industry. The success of this initiative lays the groundwork for future advancements, such as the potential introduction of robotic arms to enhance operations further.

“Food Bayana exemplifies the seamless blend of modern innovation and sustainable living. It is more than just a food hub, it is a vision where advanced technology and eco-friendly practices come together to create a new experience for F&B,” said Chuah Xin Er, Director of Food Bayana.

As Food Bayana continues its partnership with Pudu Robotics and Pentamaster Corporation Berhad, all three entities are excited about the potential for further advancements. The success of this initiative lays the groundwork for future innovations, such as the introduction of robotic arms and other automated solutions to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction further.

About Food Bayana

Food Bayana is a pioneering food hub in Penang, Malaysia, known for its innovative approach to dining. By combining culinary richness with advanced technology, Food Bayana offers a unique and new culinary experience that serves the local community and beyond.

About Pentamaster Corporation Berhad

Pentamaster Corporation Berhad (“Pentamaster”), an innovative automation and technology solutions provider established in 1991 in Penang, Malaysia, has over 32 years of experience. As a leading global provider, Pentamaster specializes in the four core areas: Automated Test Equipment, Medical Device Automation, Factory Automation, and Warehouse Automation Solutions.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global service robotics leader committed to improving human productivity and quality of life through innovative robotic technology. Specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, the company holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide. Pudu Robotics’ robots serve widely in the dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education, and manufacturing industries. With over 80,000 units shipped to more than 60 countries and regions, Pudu Robotics is transforming the service robotics industry.

