Escape to Romance at Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort

HO TRAM, Vietnam, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Just a 2-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City, Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort offers couples a perfect blend of romance and luxury with its special all-inclusive package. This elegant Spanish-inspired retreat in South Vietnam seamlessly combines Mediterranean sophistication with Vietnamese charm, creating an ideal haven for a romantic escape. With refined accommodations, exquisite dining, and holistic wellness, the resort is a sanctuary where couples can unwind, rejuvenate, and deepen their connection.

Set on a sprawling 31-hectare coastal estate, the resort features 152 elegantly appointed rooms and 86 luxurious The Level villas ranging from 1 to 4 bedrooms. The Deluxe Ocean View Room provides breathtaking sea views from a private balcony, ideal for sunsets and tranquil evenings. For ultimate privacy, The Level 1-Bedroom Villas, available in beachfront or lakefront settings, offer a private pool, expansive terrace, upscale amenities, and exclusive benefits. Enhance your stay with a floating breakfast or high tea in your private plunge pool, adding a unique touch to your romantic retreat.

Dining at Meliá Ho Tram is a gourmet experience. Arrange a private dinner by the lake or on the beach with a personal chef, complete with a bonfire, live music, or a starry setup. For more casual dining, SASA Restaurant serves a variety of Asian cuisines, while MUOI (meaning “salt”) offers exquisite Vietnamese dishes made from fresh, seasonal ingredients. BREEZA BEACH CLUB, with its seaside ambiance, specializes in Mediterranean cuisine focusing on seafood and steak, complemented by live music, DJ sets, and themed parties. ELYXR CAFÉ provides a serene spot for light refreshments and intimate conversations with beautiful outdoor views. The resort’s ALL-INCLUSIVE package enriches your stay with full access to luxury amenities, engaging activities, and exquisite dining.

Couples can enjoy a range of activities, from water sports to beach strolls, or explore the resort by bike. Indulge in a cabana experience by the pool with direct beach access or enjoy a unique adventure with an underwater scooter or electronic keyboard. At WILLOW’S FARM, engage in planting, animal feeding, or a garden cooking class with a local market visit. Paddleboarding on the serene lakes connects you with nature. As evening falls, relax by a cozy bonfire with roasted marshmallows during Happy Hour & DJ performances, or open-air movies under the stars. Every Saturday, our vibrant POOL PARTY brings a lively touch to your stay with cocktails, light finger foods, live music, and fun games.

For ultimate relaxation, YHI SPA offers a tranquil retreat with 20 treatment rooms, a sauna, steam bath, and a nail and hair salon. Couples can indulge in personalized treatments or bath therapy experiences, enjoying a soothing bath with salt, body relaxation, and a tray of delicious appetizers for two. Wellness enthusiasts can opt for the 4-step or 7-step WELLNESS packages, offering comprehensive body relaxation, beauty treatments, healthy detox meals, and wellness rituals. Stroll along the WELLNESS PATHWAY, inspired by Shinrin-Yoku (forest bathing), with thoughtfully designed stops to promote well-being. For couples choosing a villa stay, enhance their experience with our WELLNESS IN-VILLA amenities. Enjoy meditation essentials, yoga and fitness gear, a Vitamin C showerhead, body mist, and more, all designed to promote relaxation and balance.

Additionally, Pet-friendly features a dedicated pet park, in-room dining for pets, and scenic pathways, ensuring a luxurious and relaxing experience for everyone.

Meliá Ho Tram promises a blend of luxury and romance against the stunning backdrop of Vietnam’s coastline. With its opulent amenities, intimate experiences, and breathtaking views, the resort is the perfect escape for elegant relaxation and romantic moments.

