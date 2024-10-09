AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

“Next Restaurant” a unique one stop multi bands plant-based restaurant opens in Tokyo, and announces its domestic and international expansion plans

PRNewswire October 9, 2024

TOKYO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wayback Burgers Asia (WB Burgers Asia., Ltd; OTC Market in the US listed corporation as “WBBA”) Japanese master franchisee of an American hamburger restaurant, Wayback Burgers opens the first multi brand plant-based restaurant, “Next Restaurant” in Tokyo and announces its domestic and international expansion plans.

“Next Restaurant” is unconventional. It is a whole new restaurant idea aiming to breakthrough in the ever challenging current food and restaurant business. This concept is mainly a pick up and delivery restaurant with minimum dining tables. It shares the same on-site kitchen to create different restaurant’s selected menus. “Next Restaurant” is a one stop pick up location to enjoy the various menu cards to choose from. It is also a vegan and some of them are gluten free.  

“Nest Restaurant” offers various vegan bento boxes such as Next Foie Gras Kalbi Bento, Next Short Rib Bento, Next Curry Bento, Next Pork Ginger Bento and Next Beef Bowl Bento. Next Short Rib Rice Hamburger, Next Pork Ginger Rice Hamburger and Next Minched Meat Cutlet are also on the menu.

“Next Pasta & Doria” (Next Bolognase, Next Tomato Sauce and Next Calbonara) are not only vegan but also gluten free. There are “Next Pizza” and “Next Vegan Cheesesteak” menus which are all vegan, as well.

The company also created “Niseko & Smoothie”, the latest addition of healthy smoothie brand which uses fresh fruits and vegetables from Niseko farms in Hokkaido, Japan.

“The traditional restaurants are now facing high procurement costs, labor shortage, general inflation and consumers continuous demands for high quality / healthy foods while seeking for a better value for the money. Next Restaurant’s multi brands restaurant model shares the same kitchen for a better food preparation efficiency and pick-up & delivery concept allows us to operate within a small location. It is a franchisable and expandable to accommodate various existing restaurant’s menus, if they wish to join us. We are setting a new post-covid restaurant business mode from Tokyo and expanding internationally.” says the company CEO Koichi Ishizuka.

In addition to the first “Next Restaurant” in Omotesando, Tokyo, the 2nd franchise restaurant will be opening in Kumamoto, Japan in the fall 2024. Wayback Burgers Asia (OTC Market in the US listed corporation as “WBBA”) is welcoming both domestic and international franchise inquiries.

Wayback Burgers Asia (OTC Market in the US listed corporation as “WBBA”) is Japanese master franchisee of an American hamburger restaurant called Wayback Burgers.

For further information, please contact the following.
Koichi Ishizuka, kishizuka@waybackintl.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/next-restaurant-a-unique-one-stop-multi-bands-plant-based-restaurant-opens-in-tokyo-and-announces-its-domestic-and-international-expansion-plans-302271535.html

SOURCE WB Burgers Asia., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.