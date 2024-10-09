Fractal Achieves The AWS Generative AI Competency

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This milestone recognizes Fractal’s expertise and commitment to leveraging AI technologies to drive innovation and transformation for its global clients.

The AWS Generative AI Competency identifies partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and customer success in areas critical for deploying generative AI technologies. Fractal’s achievement of the AWS Generative AI Competency highlights its technical expertise and customer success in areas like minimizing hallucinations, prompt engineering, and model customization.

“We are honored to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency, which underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation,” said Dylan Dias, Chief Alliance Officer, Fractal. “This recognition from AWS is a testament to our team’s hard work and expertise in developing and deploying generative AI solutions that create tangible value for our clients. We look forward to continuing our partnership with AWS to empower businesses with AI technologies that drive meaningful transformation.”

With experience in Generative AI projects, Fractal helps clients drive digital transformation by enhancing customer experiences, delivering personalized content, streamlining workflows, and providing actionable insights powered by AWS technology. Through AI-driven insights, Fractal enables organizations to achieve faster decision-making, greater efficiency, and deeper customer engagement.

With this accomplishment, Fractal joins a group of partners recognized by AWS. With this competency Fractal aims to drive new business opportunities and reinforce its trusted partnership with AWS. Fractal continues to build on its existing AWS competencies in data and analytics, retail, and financial services, further establishing its credentials as a AI-powered solution provider.

The AWS Competency Program connects customers with trusted AWS Competency Partners, recognized for their expertise and ability to deliver reliable solutions on AWS. These partners are essential in helping organizations of all sizes efficiently adopt, develop, and implement complex AWS projects while following industry best practices.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent providers of Artificial Intelligence to large global enterprises. Fractal’s vision is to power every human decision in the enterprise, and bring AI, engineering, design & domain to help the world’s most admired companies.

Fractal’s businesses include Asper.ai (AI for revenue growth management) and Flyfish (Generative AI for Sales). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for detecting Tuberculosis, Lung cancer, heart failure and stroke.

Fractal has over 4600 employees across 18 global locations, including the United States, UK, India, Singapore, Middle East and Australia. Fractal has been recognized as “Great Workplace” and “India’s Best Workplaces for Women” in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Data Engineering services 2024 & Data Science Services 2024 by Information Services Group, Leader in AI and Analytics Services Specialists Peak Matrix Assessment 2024 by Everest Group, Leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2023 by Forrester Research, Inc.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fractal-achieves-the-aws-generative-ai-competency-302271286.html

SOURCE Fractal