Agoda Encourages Regional Exploration for Fall Foliage Season in Japan

PRNewswire October 10, 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has issued a list of regional recommendations for experiencing Japan’s fall foliage season, which is starting later this year due to a warm September. Travelers are encouraged to explore these destinations from mid-October onwards, venturing beyond Japan’s main cities to enjoy the diverse autumn colors across different regions.

This year’s delayed autumn provides a unique opportunity to experience Japan’s renowned leaf-viewing season, or “Momijigari,” in various settings. Agoda’s list of recommended viewing areas includes the following destinations, each representing a different region of Japan:

  • Hokkaido Region – Jozankei: From mid-October to late October, visitors can enjoy the colorful foliage in this scenic hot spring town.
  • Tohoku Region – Oirase Gorge, Aomori: Late October to early November is the ideal time to visit this gorge, known for its stunning waterfalls and rich foliage.
  • Kanto Region – Kegon Falls, Nikko: Early October to late October offers a breathtaking view of the falls surrounded by autumn leaves.
  • Chubu Region – Fuji Five Lakes, Yamanashi: Late October to mid-November is perfect for viewing the stunning reflection of Mount Fuji amidst the seasonal colors.
  • Kansai Region – Koyasan, Wakayama: Late October to early November provides a serene setting with its historical sites and colorful foliage.
  • Chugoku Region – Daisen, Tottori: Late October to early November is the best time to explore this mountain’s beautiful autumnal scenery.
  • Shikoku Region – Okuboji, Kagawa: Early November to early December offers a peaceful environment to view the splendor of nature with its colorful temple grounds.
  • Kyushu Region – Unzen Nita Pass, Nagasaki: Late October to mid-November is ideal for experiencing the rich colors of the changing leaves along this scenic pass.

Hiroto Ooka, Associate Vice President North Asia at Agoda, said, “The delayed start to Japan’s fall foliage season offers travelers a unique opportunity to experience the colors of autumn later in the year. Agoda encourages travelers to explore these beautiful destinations across Japan’s different regions, while stepping outside the main cities to make the most of their autumn adventures.”

Agoda offers a comprehensive range of accommodations and travel options to assist visitors in planning their perfect autumn getaway. With over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, travelers can easily combine their bookings for a seamless experience wherever they travel in the world. For more information on planning a trip to Japan, visit Agoda’s Japan travel guides.

