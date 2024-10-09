AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ampace Shines at DCW 2024 with Safe, Efficient, and Reliable PU Series Products

PRNewswire October 9, 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Ampace, a global leader in lithium battery solutions, made a striking appearance at the 2024 Data Centre World (DCW) exhibition. This time, Ampace showcased the PU series products, which boast four key advantages — ultimate safety, outstanding performance, easy maintenance, and cost efficiency, demonstrated its innovative achievements in energy storage technology.

As the energy storage industry continues to thrive, electrochemical storage products are being widely applied in various scenarios. However, safety concerns are increasingly prominent, becoming a critical factor that cannot be overlooked. During the event, Dr. Zhu, Chief Safety Expert at Ampace, delivered an insightful presentation titled “Passive & Active Safety Design of ESS Products,” offered a deep analysis of Ampace’s safety design philosophy and strategy.

Dr. Zhu emphasized that as global installation capacity grows, safety becomes ever more crucial. In response, Ampace has developed an end-to-end (E2E) multi-layered safety system that includes five key stages: scenario analysis, risk identification, safety target setting, safety design, and validation. By placing safety at the core of its development activities, Ampace ensures exceptional safety throughout the entire product lifecycle. The company implements safety measures at various levels, including the battery, module, cabinet, and system, to provide comprehensive protection. Additionally, Ampace has established a cloud platform to continuously collect operational data, leveraging remote data analysis and control for proactive safety measures, enhancing the intelligence and safety of its products.

The PU100 product showcased at this exhibition adheres to Ampace’s safety design philosophy, combining high safety, high performance, and high reliability. The PU100 is equipped with real-time current leakage detection and fire extinguishing features to ensure safe operation, while the dual DC-DC auxiliary power supply design enhances system reliability. In terms of performance, the PU100 supports 6CP rate capability for EOL 10-minute backup, high chargeable temperature up to 70°C. At the same time, PU100 comes with excellent cycle life, maintaining over 80% SOH after 2,000 cycles at 1C/6CP. Additionally, the PU100 supports HMI monitoring and dynamic parallel strategies, with BMS and BMU hot-swappable without the need to disassemble the high-voltage box or modules, ensuring easy maintenance. Economically, the PU100 boasts high power density, reducing footprint by 65% and weight by 75% compared to VRLA battery. Its pre-installed cabinet design saves 50% on installation costs, and it offers a 15-year lifespan with a 12-year warranty. The PU series has already been successfully deployed in countries and regions such as China, South Korea, Malaysia, and India, efficiently protecting data centers.

Ampace’s presence at this exhibition highlights its deep commitment to the Asia-Pacific region and the data center market. Looking ahead, Ampace will continue to lead advancements in energy storage technology, contributing to the sustainable development of the industry.

Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as “Ampace”) stands as a globally acclaimed innovator in new energy technologies, committed to delivering green energy solutions with ultimate user experience to forge the world ahead and empower a better life. The company is known with world class R&D and manufacturing of a complete chain Li ion battery products from “Cell-Battery Pack-System Integration”, and has obtained of authoritative certifications.

In the realm of energy storage, e-mobility, power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and more, Ampace has established extensive strategic partnerships with industry leaders. The company is renowned for providing new energy products and services characterized by ultimate safety, reliability, performance, and user experience, serving over 41 million customers in 29 countries and regions worldwide.

To learn more, please visit the Ampace official website: https://www.ampacetech.com/en

