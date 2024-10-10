AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Integrated Research welcomes Ian Lowe as CEO

PRNewswire October 10, 2024

SYDNEY, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Integrated Research (IR) (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has welcomed Ian Lowe as Chief Executive Officer.

Ian brings over 20 years of leadership experience across various industries, with a focus on driving business transformation, growth, and innovation.

Ian has held several prominent leadership roles, including Global CEO at Daxci, CEO at EP&T Global, and CEO and Executive Director at Adslot. His experience spans diverse industries, making him well-equipped to lead IR into its next phase.

Chairman, Peter Lloyd, said “Ian’s appointment as CEO signifies a new era of leadership for IR, and the Board looks forward to working closely with him to drive the Company’s strategic vision”.

“I am excited to join IR and lead the company into its next phase of growth,” said Ian Lowe. “IR has a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to drive continued innovation, enhance customer experiences, and to expand our market presence globally.”

About IR

IR is a leading global performance management and analytics provider for unified communication and collaboration, payment ecosystems and IT infrastructure. The world’s largest organizations rely on IR’s solutions to simplify complex data streams and provide actionable insights thus ensuring business continuity of critical systems. To learn more about the organization, please visit ir.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/integrated-research-welcomes-ian-lowe-as-ceo-302272223.html

SOURCE IR

