Matrixport Launches “Official Channel Verification” to Enhance User Asset Security

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Matrixport, one of the world’s leading one-stop crypto financial services platform, officially launches its “Official Channel Verification” feature. Users can visit the verification page anytime to verify their accounts through multiple channels. This feature significantly reduces the risk of phishing attempts by external parties, enhancing user security.

Currently, Matrixport supports channel verification via website links, email addresses, phone numbers, WeChat IDs, Twitter IDs, Telegram IDs, Instagram IDs, LinkedIn IDs, Facebook IDs, and YouTube IDs, with more verification channels to be added in the future. Users can access the “Official Channel Verification” feature by visiting https://www.matrixport.com/verify or logging into the mobile App. Matrixport encourages users to verify the accounts through the “Official Channel Verification” feature whenever they are uncertain about an activity or any suspicious situation. Matrixport advises users not to engage with any non-official channels to prevent the leakage of account information.

By launching the “Official Channel Verification ” feature, Matrixport aims to empower users to verify the authenticity of accounts themselves, thereby reducing the risk of phishing attacks. In addition, Matrixport has launched an incentive program for users who identified security vulnerabilities and suspicious phishing activities. Users may email relevant evidence to msrc@matrixport.com . After verifying the evidence, the security team will send out the rewards (if multiple users send the same evidence, the reward will go to the user who sent the evidence first).

John Ge, Matrixport CEO stated, “From a professional assets manager’s perspective, security is the foundation of all potential earnings. Matrixport is committed to continuously enhancing its comprehensive capabilities in asset security as a competitive advantage. So far, Matrixport has obtained ISO 27001, ISO 27701, SOC 2 Type 1, and SOC 2 Type 2 certification. We hope to enhance the security awareness of users through this function and build a safer asset management environment together.”

As one of the world’s leading hubs for all-in-one crypto financial services, Matrixport is dedicated to providing market-leading security solutions for user assets including treasury-grade protection systems, cold and hot wallet storage separation, and a sophisticated security mechanism. These features include dynamic assets re-allocation between hot and cold wallets, with private keys securely stored in the HSM encryptor for enhanced asset protection; two-factor authentication at the source for strengthening account security and minimizing potential asset loss from account breaches and other security incidents; 24-hour dynamic monitoring of suspicious activities, with immediate alerts and actions taken upon detecting high-risk activities. The industry-leading custody solution, Cactus Custody™, developed independently by Matrixport, has maintained a track record of zero incidents since Matrixport’s inception.

Established in 2019, Matrixport is the world’s leading hub for all-in-one crypto financial services. We are committed to building an entry-grade ecosystem for the crypto space, by providing every user with a personalized super account that integrates products and services of crypto assets trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research, and more.

Matrixport holds licenses such as the Hong Kong Trust or Company Service Provider（TCSP）and Money Lender License, an Appointed Representative (AR) in the UK. We are also registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) in the US and a member of Switzerland’s FINMA SRO-VFQ.

