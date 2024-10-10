Altair Names Cimatron, part of Sandvik Group, as Global Channel Partner

Cimatron to offer Altair Inspire’s injection molding and metal forming simulation solutions

TROY, Mich., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, has appointed Cimatron Ltd., part of Sandvik Group, as a new global channel partner. Cimatron will amplify the reach of Altair’s unique design and simulation solutions within the Altair® HyperWorks® platform. These solutions – particularly Altair’s injection molding and metal forming solutions, Altair® Inspire™ Mold and Altair® Inspire™ Form – are designed to revolutionize the manufacturing industry.

“The collaboration will introduce Altair technology to customers that might not currently be using any simulation or data analytics tools, helping them compete more effectively in a global marketplace defined by cutting-edge digital transformation,” said Pavan Kumar, senior vice president, global indirect business, Altair. “Cimatron is an outstanding addition to our channel partner ecosystem, and we look forward to seeing how customers in the manufacturing space will benefit from this partnership.”

“Cimatron has deep roots in the global mold, tool, and die business. Our customers have been searching for modern tools to validate their tool designs to reduce the time and costs of physical tryouts,” said Dan Marinac, acting president, Cimatron. “Combining Cimatron’s and Altair’s technology will boost customer productivity and help users create higher quality, more efficient products for all manufacturing sectors.”

Cimatron searched for the ideal fit to bring “virtual prove out” to its world-class mold and die design solutions. “Enabling digital twin means modeling, simulating, improving and exploring design alternatives,” Marinac said. “Predicting and avoiding manufacturing defects such as filling, packing, sink marks, meld/weld lines, cooling, warpage, windage, forming, cracks/splits, wrinkles, surface defects, and springback will save our customers time and money. Altair’s technology reduces the learning curve and puts the power of simulation into the hands of toolmakers without the need for CAE specialists.”

Founded in 1982, Cimatron develops and distributes CAD/CAM software for the manufacturing industry. Cimatron caters to all manufacturing sectors, offering specialized solutions for mold and die makers, as well as solutions for 2.5-5-Axis production milling and turning. Cimatron has subsidiaries in Asia, North America, and Europe, and works with certified independent service providers in over 40 countries worldwide.

Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit https://altair.com/altair-partners.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

About Cimatron

Since 1982, Cimatron has provided toolmakers with a fully-integrated end-to-end solution for designing and manufacturing tools including molds, dies, and electrodes, as well as programming any CNC and EDM machine for molds, dies, plates, and discrete manufacturing. Cimatron has subsidiaries in North America, Europe, and Asia, and works with certified independent service providers in over 40 countries worldwide. Designed and developed by manufacturers and toolmakers with a wealth of experience on the shop floor, Cimatron’s product lines are easy to learn and intuitive for the professionals who use them. To learn more, please visit www.cimatron.com.

