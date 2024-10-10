AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Verkada Continues Rapid Growth and Expansion in Japan and Asia-Pacific

PRNewswire October 10, 2024

Jonathon Dixon Joins Verkada as Vice President and Managing Director of JAPAC

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Verkada, the leader in cloud-based physical security, today announced Jonathon Dixon joins to lead its go-to-market teams and operations in Japan and Asia-Pacific (JAPAC). Dixon, who will lead Verkada’s teams across its offices in Australia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, will operate from its JAPAC headquarters in Singapore.

Jonathon Dixon, Vice President and Managing Director of Japan and Asia-Pacific at Verkada

“In just one year, our customer base has grown by 72%, and this is only the beginning of our expansion in the JAPAC market,” said Eric Salava, Chief Revenue Officer at Verkada. “Jonathon’s decades of leadership experience in the region will unlock even more opportunities for our team, and more importantly, make more communities in JAPAC safe and secure with privacy-respecting solutions.”

Jonathon brings more than two decades of experience scaling multi-national organizations across the JAPAC region. He joins Verkada from Cloudflare, where he served as Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China. Prior to Cloudflare, Jonathon held multiple leadership roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS), including leading the multi-billion dollar Enterprise Business Segment. Jonathon also brings experience from several leadership roles at Cisco and IBM.

“I can’t think of a more important purpose than Verkada’s. We are transforming the ways organizations keep the communities they live and work in safe,” said Jonathon Dixon, Vice President and Managing Director of JAPAC at Verkada. “I’m excited to grow and evolve Verkada’s footprint in JAPAC and ultimately enable more organizations in the region to leverage cutting-edge technology to protect their people and places in a privacy-sensitive way.”

Leading organizations in the region trust Verkada as their physical security layer, including City Beach, the Chiba Lotte Marines, Brighton Grammar School, and Heinemann Australia. Verkada has also established key partnerships with regional integrators and installers including Focus Digital Security Solutions, Field Solutions Holdings, LG CNS, and Takachiho Koheki.

About Verkada
Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada’s six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 26,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/verkada-continues-rapid-growth-and-expansion-in-japan-and-asia-pacific-302272487.html

SOURCE Verkada

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.