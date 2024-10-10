Verkada Continues Rapid Growth and Expansion in Japan and Asia-Pacific

Jonathon Dixon Joins Verkada as Vice President and Managing Director of JAPAC

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Verkada, the leader in cloud-based physical security , today announced Jonathon Dixon joins to lead its go-to-market teams and operations in Japan and Asia-Pacific (JAPAC). Dixon, who will lead Verkada’s teams across its offices in Australia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, will operate from its JAPAC headquarters in Singapore.

“In just one year, our customer base has grown by 72%, and this is only the beginning of our expansion in the JAPAC market,” said Eric Salava, Chief Revenue Officer at Verkada. “Jonathon’s decades of leadership experience in the region will unlock even more opportunities for our team, and more importantly, make more communities in JAPAC safe and secure with privacy-respecting solutions.”

Jonathon brings more than two decades of experience scaling multi-national organizations across the JAPAC region. He joins Verkada from Cloudflare, where he served as Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China. Prior to Cloudflare, Jonathon held multiple leadership roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS), including leading the multi-billion dollar Enterprise Business Segment. Jonathon also brings experience from several leadership roles at Cisco and IBM.

“I can’t think of a more important purpose than Verkada’s. We are transforming the ways organizations keep the communities they live and work in safe,” said Jonathon Dixon, Vice President and Managing Director of JAPAC at Verkada. “I’m excited to grow and evolve Verkada’s footprint in JAPAC and ultimately enable more organizations in the region to leverage cutting-edge technology to protect their people and places in a privacy-sensitive way.”

Leading organizations in the region trust Verkada as their physical security layer, including City Beach , the Chiba Lotte Marines , Brighton Grammar School , and Heinemann Australia . Verkada has also established key partnerships with regional integrators and installers including Focus Digital Security Solutions, Field Solutions Holdings, LG CNS, and Takachiho Koheki.

