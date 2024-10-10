SLiquid, For AI, For World – SLiquid Global Brand Launch

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The SLiquid For AI For World Global Cold-Chain Brand Launch event was successfully held in Singapore on October 10, 2024. At the same time, SLiquid Global DataCenter Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “SLiquid Global”) was officially established in Singapore.

SLiquid Global Brand Strategy: For AI, For World

SLiquid Global’s CTO, Dr. Zhang Peng, delivered a keynote address at the event, unveiling the company’s global brand and providing an in-depth analysis of the company’s AI strategy blueprint. He emphasized that our industry is at a historic turning point, facing both great opportunities and great challenges as we proceed through the unprecedented era of rapid artificial intelligence development. With its superior cooling efficiency and energy performance, liquid cooling technology is a key element driving AI’s continued advancement during this technological revolution.

“Liquid cooling, as an essential choice for AI development, is not just a technical innovation, but a significant breakthrough in sustainable computing power,” Dr. Zhang stressed. According to him, the complex nature of AI models and the increasing generation of data processing volumes makes traditional air-cooling technology incapable of meeting the cooling demands of high-end computing equipment. As a result of the introduction of liquid cooling technology, artificial intelligence has rapidly developed, improving computing efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and extending hardware lifespan, providing a strong foundation for the development of a sustainable, efficient AI ecosystem.

Liquid cooling technology represents a new era of innovation in the global AI industry, which has opened up immense possibilities in the smart era with the launch of the SLiquid global brand.

SLiquid Business Matrix: Leading the Liquid Cooling Revolution with Green AI

SLiquid Global’s Senior Product Manager, Jingjing Sun, provided a detailed overview of the full product line and advanced liquid cooling technology offered by the company.

With its full range of products and services, SLiquid offers one-stop solutions tailored to the needs of different customers, including data center planning consulting, data center engineering, and server liquid cooling products.

In addition to providing leading liquid cooling solutions for the global data center industry, SLiquid’s comprehensive line of products and technologies offers excellent performance, flexibility, and intelligent management capabilities. These solutions help data centers achieve efficient, stable, and sustainable development, supporting the advancement of AI with cutting-edge liquid cooling technology.

SLiquid — Building a New Chapter for Data Centers with Global Stakeholders

At the launch event, Mr. Wing Cheung, CEO of BodaData and President & CEO of BIT, delivered an inspiring keynote speech titled AIDC with AI and Cloud to Empower the Sustainable Digital Economy in the Hybrid World. During his presentation, Mr. Wing discussed the deep integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, and Artificial Intelligence Data Centers (AIDC), and how this integration is infusing sustainable growth into the digital economy of the hybrid age. Moreover, he emphasized the dual challenges associated with green data center construction: the increase in power consumption as well as the rise in greenhouse gas emissions. Mr. Wing highlighted that the development of zero-carbon AI data centers will become an inevitable trend in the future, and advanced technologies such as liquid cooling can contribute to the development of an environment-friendly digital economy through improved data center efficiency, green AI data centers, and the promotion of low-carbon, environmentally friendly data centers.

We were honored to host a panel of leading industry professionals during the event’s final roundtable discussion. This discussion was moderated by Dr. Zhang Peng, CTO at SLiquid Global, who has vast industry expertise and a vision for the future. The distinguished panel included Stone Tseng Ph.D., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of GCCAlliance; Guo Zhen, President of Qinhuai Data Group Design Institute; and Li Bin Jiang, Vice President of Deheng Data. Together, these industry giants engaged in a lively, constructive dialogue around the theme Global Development Pathways for Green Data Centers. Their insightful opinions covered a wide range of topics, from technological innovations and market trends to policy directions, presenting a deep and insightful discussion on the future development of green data centers across the globe.

SLiquid For AI, For World — under this vision, the SLiquid brand, backed by its outstanding technical foundation, forward-thinking product solutions, and premium service guarantee, is injecting continuous innovation and development into the AI era. It is our firm belief that SLiquid will emerge as a leader in the international liquid cooling technology sector in the near future, contributing greatly to the rapid growth of the global data center industry as well as the high-quality advancement of AI technology, helping us write a new chapter of intelligent living.

