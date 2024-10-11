AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vantage Markets Adds Another Feather to its Cap: Wins Best Forex Affiliate Program at Global Brand Awards 2024

PRNewswire October 11, 2024

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Multi-asset broker Vantage Markets (“Vantage”) has extended its winning streak with yet another prestigious accolade: the Best Forex Affiliate Program award at the Global Brand Awards 2024.

This latest recognition adds to the company’s impressive track record. Earlier this year, Vantage clinched the coveted title of Best CFD Broker for 2024, solidifying its position as a leader in the Contract for Difference (CFD) trading industry.

With a thriving global network of over 20,000 active affiliates and introducing brokers (IBs), Vantage is renowned for its highly competitive and flexible commissions and rebate structures. The company’s partner platforms – CellXpert and Next-Gen IB portal – provide a comprehensive suite of educational and marketing resources, empowering affiliates and IBs to expand their networks while offering vital support to their clients.

This recognition is not the first for Vantage’s partnerships program. Previous accolades include the “Best Introducing Broker Program MENA 2023” and the “Best Affiliate Program LATAM 2023” awards at the International Business Magazine Awards. Vantage was also honoured with the “Best Forex Affiliate Program, Global 2023” and “Best Affiliate Program, Global 2023” titles by Global Brands Magazine, further validating its commitment to excellence.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, said, “We are thrilled to receive the Best Forex Affiliate Program award at the Global Brand Awards 2024. This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication to delivering excellence, unparalleled support and value to our partners.”

“With our focus on transparency, reliability, and client satisfaction, Vantage remains committed to empowering traders and affiliates alike with the tools and resources they need to navigate the financial markets with confidence and success.”

For more information about Vantage Markets and its award-winning Forex Affiliate Program, please visit partners.vantagemarkets.com.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/vantage-markets-adds-another-feather-to-its-cap-wins-best-forex-affiliate-program-at-global-brand-awards-2024-302273785.html

SOURCE Vantage

