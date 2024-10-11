AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
OCI to Close Divestment of Controlling Stake in Fertiglobe

PRNewswire October 11, 2024

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) (“OCI”) today announced that the divestment of OCI’s 50% + 1 share stake in Fertiglobe (ADX: FERTIGLB) (“Fertiglobe”) to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company P.J.S.C. (“ADNOC”) disclosed in December 2023, has received all required approvals and is expected to close on Tuesday 15 October 2024.

Ahead of closing, a block trade will be initiated today, 11 October 2024 and is expected to settle on Tuesday 15 October 2024.

Following the completion of the transaction, ADNOC’s shareholding in Fertiglobe will increase to 86.2% while the free float traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) will remain at 13.8%.

Contact Details:

Sarah Rajani CFA, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications
Email: sarah.rajani@oci-global.com 

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

SOURCE OCI Global

