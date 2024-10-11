At World Fibre Conference, YOFC Unveils Next-Gen Intelligent Networks for the AI Age

SHANGHAI, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2024 World Optical Fibre & Cable Conference held in Shanghai on October 10th, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), showcased its leadership in optical technology. YOFC, renowned for its extensive work in the R&D and manufacturing of optical preform, fibres, optical cables, and data communications products, has been a principal partner of this event for many years. ZHUANG Dan, Executive Director and President of YOFC, attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech titled “Accelerating the Construction of New Optical Networks in the AI Era and Building a New Chapter of Intelligent Future.” He also engaged in a roundtable discussion with senior executives from international giants such as Europe-based Prysmian and US-based Corning, exploring key industry topics in the AI era and discussing the future of the sector.

Mr. Zhuang discussed how AI is driving a global scientific and technological revolution, ushering society into a new era of intelligence. The transition is characterized by a dramatic surge in data traffic and increased computational needs, placing greater demands on the infrastructure supported by fibre optic networks. Concurrently, with the advancement of AI technology and the rapid evolution of fibre and cable technology, numerous new fibre products are being developed and introduced to the market. These innovations are designed to enhance various types of network infrastructure and proactively shape an intelligent future.

Specifically, innovative fibres featuring miniaturization, high-density, and anti-bending capabilities can significantly support the evolution of fixed networks towards higher density and speed, enabling the transition from Gigabit to 10 Gigabit. Additionally, advanced fibres with large bandwidth, low-loss, and low-latency properties are vital for rolling out new generations of mobile networks, such as 5G-A and soon 6G. These fibres are not just enhancing mobile networks but are also essential for data centers, where they support massive data flows by providing high-density, low-latency, and energy-efficient optical interconnections. Additionally, the role of submarine cables, which boast large capacity, extended reach, and superior stability, remains indispensable in building the backbone of the global communication network.

Amidst these technological shifts, YOFC has capitalized on the opportunities presented by AI innovations. The company recently unveiled its i-Fibre series, which stands out for its ultra-large capacity, minimal loss, and low latency, combined with integrated sensing, communications capabilities, and environmentally friendly features. Through this initiative, YOFC is aiming to provide robust infrastructure support necessary for building an intelligent future.

Notably, YOFC’s G.654.E fibre stands out with ultra-low attenuation. It combines a low non-linear effect (large effective area) with a small attenuation coefficient, significantly extending transmission distances. These features make it a preferred choice for 800G and 1.6T ultrahigh-speed transmission in the AI era. Since initiating the R&D of the fibre in 2010, YOFC has achieved a leading position in the global market, deploying more than one million fibre kilometers of this cutting-edge product. With a substantial market presence in China, the company has notably impacted infrastructure projects for major telecoms and utility providers including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, and the State Grid Corporation of China, and has expanded its influence to projects in the Philippines, Brazil, and beyond.

To meet the demand for ultra-large bandwidth and high-speed interconnections in data centers, particularly within intelligent computing networks, YOFC has rolled out next-generation high-end multimode fibres, including the OM4 Ultra and OM5. These fibres have been widely adopted in numerous large data centers worldwide, driving intelligent computing into a new era of high efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Additionally, YOFC remains committed to the R&D of next-generation mainstream fibres, such as space division multiplexing (SDM) fibres and hollow-core fibres. SDM fibre, which can increase the transmission capacity of a single fibre by tenfold, is engineered to satisfy the needs for ultra-large capacity and ultra-high density connectivity in the AI era. YOFC has ramped up to mass production, supported by comprehensive in-house capabilities for developing key raw materials and an array of production and testing equipment. The company is actively conducting pilot tests with operators to refine these advancements.

Furthermore, YOFC is pioneering in hollow-core fibre technology, which offers substantial advantages over traditional solid-core fibres by significantly reducing latency and attenuation while boosting capacity. This is particularly beneficial for applications that require minimal latency, such as long-distance communications and data center interconnections crucial for powering extensive AI models. With robust in-house research and collaborative efforts with both domestic and international carriers and data centers, YOFC is not only advancing technology but also solidifying its leadership in the field, accumulating valuable engineering experience and showcasing its industrial expertise.

Sir Charles Kuen Kao, who invented fibre optics, famously declared that this technology would dominate for 1,000 years. Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Zhuang pointed out that the current data and computation surge in the AI era is catalyzing swift advancements and industrial improvements within the industry. According to CRU’s latest forecast, the global fibre and cable market is anticipated to experience an average annual growth rate of 4.6% by 2028, with Asia-Pacific, Africa, and North America exceeding 5%. These figures signal a robust future growth phase for the sector.

Since its establishment in 1988 and the commencement of operations in 1992, YOFC has been committed to connecting every corner of the world with optical fibres. The company has delivered over 1 billion core kilometers of fibres, operating in more than 100 countries and regions while serving over 3 billion people. YOFC has also reduced its carbon footprint by 9.25 million tons and contributed to increasing the global penetration of fibres. On its journey to harness the power of light, YOFC remains steadfast. As Mr. Zhuang indicated, YOFC will stay true to its mission of continuously innovating, and developing more advanced, reliable, and premium products and solutions. In collaboration with industry peers, the company seeks to accelerate the construction of next-generation fibre networks in the AI era, collectively envisioning a grand blueprint for an intelligent future.

