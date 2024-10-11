AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

A Journey in Sustainability: New Eco-Friendly Experiences and Exclusive Bonvoy Privileges at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud Bali

PRNewswire October 11, 2024

UBUD, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali continues to innovate its guest offerings with exciting new initiatives that seamlessly blend sustainability with unforgettable experiences. From the introduction of Trigona stingless bees to the launch of the resort’s Hydro Haven hydroponic garden, guests can now engage with nature in unique and meaningful ways while enjoying fresh benefits as Marriott Bonvoy members.

To enhance its eco-conscious practices, the resort proudly introduces the Trigona bee hive, home to stingless bees that play a crucial role in supporting the environment. Guests can immerse themselves in this initiative by observing the bees at work, tasting honey straight from the hive, and even adopting a bee. This honey is integrated into wellness treatments such as Turmeric Honey Jamu and Honey Scrub treatments, allowing guests to enjoy its natural benefits throughout their stay.

Building on its sustainable journey, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud has also launched Hydro Haven, a hydroponic garden where fresh vegetables are grown to supply the resort’s farm-to-table dining experiences. This innovative approach ensures that guests enjoy fresh, locally grown produce while supporting a more eco-friendly lifestyle during their visit.

To further enhance the guest experience, Marriott Bonvoy members can now enjoy an exclusive points redemption offer. With up to 20% off points redemptions starting from just 25,000 points per night, this limited-time promotion provides significant savings for members looking to enjoy a premium stay in Ubud’s serene surroundings. The offer is available for stays booked and redeemed until March 31st, 2025.

For additional information and reservations, please visit westinubud.com or contact the reservations team at resv.dpswr@westin.com.

Follow The Westin Resort & Spa, Ubud social media to find the latest information and promotions: Instagram and Facebook

Media Contact: 
Nadya Chendana
Marketing Manager Westin Resort & SPA Ubud
Nadya.chendana@westin.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/a-journey-in-sustainability-new-eco-friendly-experiences-and-exclusive-bonvoy-privileges-at-the-westin-resort–spa-ubud-bali-302273834.html

SOURCE The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.