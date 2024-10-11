AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Automation.com & Hikvision white paper: how AIoT technologies drive manufacturing digitalization

PRNewswire October 11, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In the rapidly evolving digital age, manufacturing is undergoing significant changes. Advanced technologies are reshaping the industry, and manufacturers worldwide are looking for innovative ways to optimize production and improve efficiency. AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) is playing a key role in this transformation, combining AI and IoT to enhance operations, safety, and productivity in factories. Automation.com and Hikvision have jointly released a white paper that explores how AIoT is helping manufacturers work more effectively.

Automation.com & Hikvision white paper: how AIoT technologies drive manufacturing digitalization (PRNewsfoto/Hikvision Digital Technology)

Enhancing production efficiency

AIoT can help drive improvements in production efficiency. Hikvision’s workshop digitalization solutions provide managers with real-time views of production lines. For example, in a cement manufacturing enterprise in China, Hikvision’s radar solution inventories a 250,000-ton aggregate warehouse in just 2 minutes, improving output quality stability by 60%.

Simplifying access and vehicle management

AIoT also simplifies the management of people and vehicle access within factories. Hikvision’s facial recognition system allows workers to enter the building without the need for keycards, making access both quicker and more secure. The system can also be integrated with human resources to record attendance. For vehicles, the yard management system (YMS) uses cameras to monitor entrances, loading docks, and vehicle speeds, making the process more organized and efficient.

Enhancing factory security with AIoT

AIoT also contributes to improved security in factories. Hikvision’s smart security system uses cameras and sensors to monitor the facility. High-point cameras offer a wide view of the area, while thermal cameras can detect abnormal temperatures to prevent fires or equipment failures. This multi-layered approach helps manufacturers respond quickly to potential risks.

Towards a safer, more efficient future in manufacturing

Hikvision’s AIoT technologies support safer and more efficient manufacturing. From advanced security systems to more streamlined production lines, these solutions help manufacturers stay competitive in today’s digital landscape. By adopting AIoT, companies can improve safety, optimize operations, and enhance overall efficiency.

To learn more about how AIoT technologies are driving the digitalization of manufacturing, download the full white paper here.

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology

