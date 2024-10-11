AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit x Block Scholes Derivatives Report Uncovers BTC Call Option Boom Amidst Election Uncertainty

PRNewswire October 12, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in collaboration with Blocks Scholes, is excited to unveil its latest crypto derivatives report. This insightful report explores the market’s response to recent price fluctuations and the backdrop of the upcoming U.S. election.

Bybit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

Key Insights:

Decline in BTC Options Implied Volatility: Surprisingly, implied volatility for Bitcoin (BTC) options has dropped, despite the looming U.S. election. Traditionally, market uncertainty would lead to increased volatility ahead of major events, like the much-anticipated BTC Spot ETF launch, making this a noteworthy deviation.

Surge in Call Option Volumes: BTC call option trading volumes have surged significantly in recent weeks, potentially signaling a shift towards a bullish market sentiment.

Muted Futures Activity: While futures trading saw positive momentum with early October’s market volatility, open interest has remained relatively subdued compared to pre-September expiration levels.

Spike in BTC Perpetual Swap Volumes: Open interest in BTC perpetual swaps remained stable; however, trading volumes surged in response to early October’s volatility spike, marking an important market movement.

Cautious Sentiment in ETH Options: Ethereum (ETH) options also saw a decline in implied volatility. Put option volumes have surpassed call volumes over the past week, suggesting traders are taking a more cautious stance regarding ETH’s future price movements.

Access the Full Report:

Gain deeper insights and explore the potential impacts on your crypto trading strategies by downloading the full report here: https://learn.bybit.com/crypto-insight/bybit-x-block-scholes-crypto-derivatives-analytics-report-oct-9-2024/

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

