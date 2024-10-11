AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BingX Launches Telegram Mini App for Seamless Copy Trading

PRNewswire October 11, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Telegram Copy Trading Mini App, the first of its kind in the world to support copy trading directly within Telegram. This revolutionary new feature enables users to seamlessly follow top cryptocurrency traders on BingX without needing to register or download additional software. By simply connecting their TON Space wallet through Telegram, users can engage in copy trading with a single click, marking a new chapter in the evolution of trading.

BingX Launches Telegram Mini App for Seamless Copy Trading

The introduction of the BingX Telegram Mini App is a major step forward in the company’s commitment to making crypto trading more intuitive and user-friendly. Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, expressed her enthusiasm for the new feature: “Utilizing the BingX Telegram Mini App, we’re breaking down barriers to entry. There’s no need for complicated signups or additional downloads. All you need is a TON Space wallet, and you can begin copying trades from some of the top experts in the field. This launch highlights our dedication to simplifying trading and empowering traders everywhere, regardless of experience level.”

(PRNewsfoto/BingX)

Once connected, BingX users can quickly deposit funds via their TON Space wallet. The streamlined process allows them to explore the “Copy Trading Plaza” and copy expert trades with just a few clicks. The new Mini App simplifies the experience by eliminating the need for lengthy registrations or additional downloads. BingX users can easily manage funds, transfer them to their BingX wallet, and start trading with minimal effort. The “My Trades” section also provides clear tracking of total profits, current trades, and trade history, offering transparency and control to traders.

To celebrate the launch, BingX is offering limited-time promotions, including full reimbursement for gas fees on deposits and a chance to win Toncoin (TON) airdrops. These special offers enhance the appeal of the Mini App, making it the ideal time to join the BingX trading community. Sharing and referrals are also made simple, allowing users to invite friends or recommend traders directly through Telegram and win reference incentives.

The launch of the BingX Telegram Mini App marks a pivotal moment in the future of crypto trading, bringing a new level of convenience and simplicity to its users. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, BingX is dedicated to offering cutting-edge solutions that empower traders, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in this fast-paced and dynamic industry.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-launches-telegram-mini-app-for-seamless-copy-trading-302273906.html

SOURCE BingX

Latest News

