Innovation, eSports Thrills, AI Integration, Sustainability: Grand Opening of the October 2024 Global Sources Consumer Electronics and Electronic Components Shows

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The October 2024 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows officially open today. A premier online-to-offline (O2O) sourcing event, the first of three phases runs from October 11 to 14, comprising major international trade shows for consumer electronics and electronic components. This first show phase focuses on the themes of Innovation, eSports Thrills, AI Integration, and Sustainability, hosting over 2,000 high-quality suppliers across nearly 4,000 booths. The shows cover 26 major electronic product categories, including esports and gaming hardware peripherals, computer peripherals, automotive electronics, outdoor electronics, audio-visual and commercial electronics, electronic components, semi-finished batteries and power supply equipment, connectors and product application solutions, and upstream semiconductor products. With approximately 150,000 exhibits and over 10,000 new products, the shows offer international buyers a rich selection of sourcing options.

John Kao, Vice President of Hong Kong Shows & Overseas Shows at Global Sources, said, “Given the current booming global esports market, gaming peripherals, as the key to connecting players and gaming experiences, are seeing explosive growth in technological innovation and market demand. Against this, the first phase of the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows this October is highlighting gaming and esports peripherals, bringing new vitality and opportunities to the industry.” He also pointed out that the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows continue to promote digital transformation this year, introducing the new Show Genie 2.0 to the Global Sources mobile app and website to optimize show map functionality, product searches and online interaction, improving the buyer experience. The shows also continue to lead the way in green trade shows, promoting charity donations and sustainable sourcing and exhibition practices.

Immersive eSports Theme Hall Riding the Wave of Chinese AAA Video Game

With the global popularity of Game Science’s Black Myth: Wukong, the gaming hardware and peripherals market has gained unprecedented attention. The Gaming and eSports Hall (Hall 2) at Global Sources Consumer Electronics showcases the largest number of gaming and e-sports peripherals to date, bringing together top manufacturers with over 500 booths, offering buyers an extraordinary feast for sourcing esports products. The eSports Arena combines multiple esports elements to create an immersive experience space. Open esports themed rooms equipped with the latest hardware and peripherals include Beiou offering a virtual 7.1 surround-sound gaming headset with DIY sound customization and Morphling showcasing its upgraded L-50Pro Pro gaming chair. Buyers can experience top-tier hardware and play Black Myth: Wukong in these themed rooms. Additionally, representatives from renowned esports teams including Tianba eSport team (PUBG Mobile World Cup 2024 3rd place) and TJD eSport Team will be present, accepting challenges from buyers to take them on in games of Valorant and Teamfight Tactics. The eSports Arena allows buyers to fully enjoy the esports experience and gain a first-hand understanding of the attractions of specialized esports equipment, satisfying the one-stop sourcing needs of the gaming and esports buyer community. The eSports Arena also showcases the latest Black Myth: Wukong IP crossover console brought by world-renowned modding master Xing Kai and his FUXK studio.

Global Sources Innovation Awards

Global Sources will hold the Global Sources Innovation Awards ceremony during the first phase of the shows, inviting judges from industry associations, tech media, industry standards organizations and buyers to recognize leaders in electronics innovation. The awards aim to encourage enterprises to enhance their R&D and innovation capabilities, cultivate new advantages in foreign trade, expand their brand influence, and promote the rapid and healthy development of the electronics industry. The goal is to reflect current technological trends by selecting electronic products that excel in design, innovation, and quality.

Leading New eSports Trends: Event Spotlight

Global Sources has prepared several exciting programs and activities for the Hong Kong Shows this October, including inviting professional cosplayers, who will interpret classic game characters with realistic costumes, assist in product displays, and perform exciting dance shows and cosplay parades, bringing a colorful esports atmosphere to the exhibition floor. The Crazy Gaming Zone, meanwhile, will be onsite to offer buyers fun experiences with racing games, 360° photo booths, Nintendo consoles, music boxing, and more.

The New Product Launch stage in Hall 7 is the venue for exhibitors to showcase a series of noteworthy new products. These products cover a range of applications across consumer electronics and electronic components, showcasing the latest industry technologies and reflecting future market trends. The Personal Transporter Test Drive area in Hall 11 has been redesigned and upgraded to simulate different scenarios from actual roads and featuring various slopes to allow buyers to fully experience the performance of different personal transportation devices under different conditions. Meanwhile, the Next-Gen Components Zone in Hall 9 brings together numerous semiconductor and chip solution providers, showcasing upstream supply chain products for next-generation consumer electronics.

International Pavilions Showcase Diversity, Innovation

The shows this October boast a highly international lineup of exhibitors, with Korean enterprises particularly standing out. Numerous Korean companies are showcasing cutting-edge products covering multiple consumer electronics sectors. The exhibits range widely, from precise thermistors and other core components to innovative car key connectors, advanced ADAS systems, and automotive black boxes, as well as high-end consumer electronic products like digital golf putter measurement devices, demonstrating Korean enterprises’ strong capabilities in technological innovation and product development. The diverse range of products not only enriches the pavilion’s content but also adds a bright touch to the overall international image of the event.

Onsite Summit Program

This year, the Global Sources Summit sessions during the first phase of the shows focus on the theme “New Era of eCommerce – The Rise of Gaming & Artificial Intelligence.” Professionals from various fields will be participating, including Gerald Solomon, founder of the North American Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF), joining industry leaders such as wAwa, official commentator for League of Legends; Xu Xiaoxiang, CEO of Tianba eSports Club; Seven, founder of KZ eSports Club and Zhang Dayang, founder of Tianjin TJD eSports Club, to discuss cutting-edge esports trends. Topics will include the economic impact of esports and how esports team IPs empower gaming hardware and peripherals. The event will also feature seminars on “The Relationship Between Gaming and the Economy,” “Business Applications of Generative AI,” and “ESG Regulatory Compliance and Sustainable Development Strategies in the Electronics Industry,” aiming to explore how AI and hyperconnectivity are shaping new sourcing norms while addressing pressing environmental issues.

Focus on Sustainable Growth and ESG Principles

As consumers become increasingly concerned about environmental protection and sustainable development, the demand for eco-friendly products continues to grow. As a leading international B2B trading platform and event organizer, Global Sources is committed to fulfilling its ESG responsibilities and sustainable development practices, integrating ESG concepts into all aspects of its operations. At the Global Sources Hong Kong Shows, Global Sources implements environmental protection and sustainable development measures in all aspects, from exhibition hall layout to event organization. The show pays particular attention to exhibitors who have obtained relevant green certifications, displaying ESG logos prominently at their booths to help buyers quickly identify them. This encourages suppliers to put environmental concepts into practice while helping eco-friendly suppliers gain more online and offline exposure and potential business opportunities.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, magazines and events. Global Sources’ unique online-to-offline (O2O) services have successfully provided efficient and convenient commercial services to over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

