AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bitget Launches Telegram App Centre, Featuring Over 600 TON Trending Mini-Apps

PRNewswire October 11, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announces a significant feature launch, Telegram App Centre, curating over 600 Telegram mini-apps all in one place, making it the most comprehensive page on the market outside of Telegram. This feature enables users to discover and interact with the latest airdrop opportunities, trending communities, and play-to-earn games directly from within their Bitget accounts.

Bitget’s new Telegram Mini-App page offers a seamless user experience, allowing individuals to explore a wide array of applications while trading on the platform. This initiative offers faster access to innovative apps and streamlined participation in airdrops, providing users with unique opportunities to engage with emerging projects in the blockchain space shortening the search processes.

Telegram boasts nearly 1 billion global users, and the TON ecosystem is rapidly rising, supported by over $425 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) and hundreds of millions of daily active users. Bitget’s latest feature integration positions the platform as a vital entry point for those looking to explore the expanding ecosystem, bringing them closer to decentralized applications, bots, and tools that have the potential to reshape how users interact with the Web3 world.

Bitget’s Telegram Mini-App hub complements its broader support for the TON ecosystem, which includes priority listings of prominent tokens like DOGS, Hamster Kombat, and Notcoin, a $20 million TON Ecosystem Fund to promote early-stage blockchain projects and the $30 million investment into the TON blockchain. The integration of these apps provides users with seamless access to key developments and play-to-earn opportunities that drive mass adoption of blockchain technologies.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, expressed enthusiasm about the feature launch: “Our focus has always been on creating a seamless user experience by integrating the best blockchain innovations into our platform. The Telegram App Centre is a significant step towards providing users with access to the most promising apps and airdrop opportunities, facilitating them to fully capture first-hand information within the growing TON ecosystem.”

For more information about Bitget’s Telegram Mini-App page and to explore over 600 decentralized applications on TON, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including being the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Professional Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website  | Twitter  | Telegram  | LinkedIn  | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices may fluctuate and experience price volatility. Only invest what you can afford to lose. The value of your investment may be impacted and it is possible that you may not achieve your financial goals or be able to recover your principal investment. You should always seek independent financial advice and consider your own financial experience and financial standing. Past performance is not a reliable measure of future performance. Bitget shall not be liable for any losses you may incur. Nothing here shall be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitget-launches-telegram-app-centre-featuring-over-600-ton-trending-mini-apps-302273924.html

SOURCE Bitget

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.