Huawei Showcases Intelligent Technologies at InnoTrans 2024

PRNewswire October 13, 2024

BERLIN, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 14th InnoTrans took place in Berlin, Germany from September 24 to 27. The theme of the event is “The future of mobility”. At this trade fair, with a focus on digital and intelligent transformation trends in rail transportation, Huawei showcased innovative applications of FRMCS(Future Railway Mobile Communication System), AI, cloud computing, IoT, and other cutting-edge technologies in the rail industry.

Railway, as a complex and huge system that always puts safety first, needs a unified digital and intelligent foundation alongside an industry ecosystem that consists of partners specializing in diverse domains to go digital and intelligent.

Jacky Wang, Vice President of Smart Transportation BU, Huawei, said that the global rail transportation industry is striding toward an era of broadband, cloud, and intelligence. “Aligning with this trend, Huawei has launched a One Cloud, One Network, Multi-Hub Solution to help the railway industry address challenges in network bandwidth, information system integration, and digital and intelligent transformation.”

Leveraging large models, AI, big data, and intelligent algorithms, this solution promotes intelligent upgrades across a wide range of professional domains, including train operation, locomotive, rolling stock. The goal is to help customers build safe, efficient, and green integrated transportation hubs, improving overall railway transportation quality and efficiency.

Jacky Wang emphasized that the reliable FRMCS features high bandwidth, wide coverage, and low latency, and is crucial for implementing broadband across rail transportation. He went on to explain that migrating services to the cloud is becoming increasingly popular as it allows for centralized use of IT resources and unified O&M, which can reduce investment costs.

“Big data and AI technologies tailored to specific scenarios will enhance the value of data, bolster service security, and increase efficiency in production management,” said Jacky Wang.

Currently, the solution has been deployed in various service scenarios like intelligent freight train inspection, intelligent scheduling in EMU depots, and smart railway perimeter detection, resulting in substantial benefits. Huawei’s scenario-specific solutions and partners are going global, too. They are continuously addressing the challenges faced by railway customers and generating value for the industry.

Up to now, Huawei has served more than 300 urban rail lines across 70 cities and more than 180,000 km of railways worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/huawei-showcases-intelligent-technologies-at-innotrans-2024-302274499.html

SOURCE Huawei

