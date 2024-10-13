World Thrombosis Day raises global awareness of blood clot dangers through actionable initiatives

Help shape the future of women’s health by taking the survey and supporting this global campaign in its eleventh year to improve care for at-risk patients.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today is World Thrombosis Day, a global campaign established by the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) to engage the general public, healthcare providers and policymakers in spreading awareness of the signs, symptoms, risk factors and prevention of blood clots. This initiative aims to reduce the alarming statistic that 1 in 4 deaths are related to conditions associated with thrombosis.

The campaign has partnered with more than 6,000 organizations worldwide to implement impactful initiatives. This year, World Thrombosis Day emphasizes the impact on women’s health with the launch of a new global survey aimed at understanding women’s awareness of their health risks.

The initiative seeks to collect vital information to improve outcomes for women at risk of blood clots during pregnancy, postpartum, and other critical life stages. The survey is available in eleven languages to maximize accessibility and global participation. [Click to take the survey.]

Blood clots in the legs and lungs, known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE)—together referred to as venous thromboembolism (VTE)—are the third leading cause of cardiovascular deaths worldwide. World Thrombosis Day focuses on education about VTE, with particular attention to the unique health considerations that women face.

“Understanding the risks of blood clots is crucial, as one in four people die worldwide from conditions caused by thrombosis. Raising awareness about VTE can ensure better care for those at risk,” said Lana Castellucci, M.D., chair of the World Thrombosis Day Steering Committee. “This year, we are particularly focused on women’s health and thrombosis. By gathering data through this survey, we aim to understand women’s experiences with VTE education during pregnancy and postpartum and hope to empower women with knowledge and improve health outcomes for themselves and their families.”

World Thrombosis Day has also collaborated closely with corporate supporters, including The Bristol Myers Squibb Pfizer Alliance, Cardinal Health, Inari, Leo Pharma, Penumbra, Regeneron, and Viatris, to enhance the impact of the 2024 campaign, ensuring a comprehensive initiative.

To learn more about blood clots, visit www.worldthrombosisday.org and stay tuned for updates on social media with #WTDay24.

About the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH)

Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide medical and scientific professional Society dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions related to thrombosis and hemostasis. ISTH is an international medical-scientific professional membership organization with more than 7,000 clinicians, researchers, and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 124 countries around the world. Among its highly regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs, research activities, meetings and congresses, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees, and World Thrombosis Day on 13 October. Visit ISTH online at www.isth.org.

