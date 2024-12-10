AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

HashKey Chain Launches $50 Million Atlas Grant Program to Empower Global Web3 Developers

PRNewswire December 13, 2024

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On December 10, HashKey Chain announced the $50 million Atlas Grant Program to support global Web3 projects. This initiative aims to drive innovation in the OP Stack ecosystem, accelerate HashKey Chain’s application layer growth, and boost on-chain adoption.

HashKey Chain leverages OP Stack technology to enhance transaction speed and reduce fees. This open-source framework powers Optimism’s L2 Rollup and allows developers to build customizable Layer 2 blockchains with Ethereum’s security.

The grant pool includes $50 million in HSK tokens, with $10 million allocated initially. Funding is tied to milestone achievements by developers and teams building on HashKey Chain.

Key Areas of Focus:

  • RWA (Real-World Assets): Tokenization of financial assets for liquidity and transparency.
  • PayFi, stablecoins, and BTCFi: Driving blockchain adoption in finance.

Hong Kong’s role as a financial hub makes it ideal for RWA tokenization, aligning with HashKey Chain’s compliance-focused strategy to bring traditional financial products on-chain.

CEO Statement:
“We are excited to announce the $50 million Atlas Grant Program to the global market,” said Kay, CEO of HashKey Chain. “We hope individuals, teams, and organizations joining the HashKey Chain ecosystem share a strong confidence in the future of the crypto industry. Together with HashKey Chain, we aim to build a thriving and open Web3 ecosystem, creating groundbreaking applications with real traction across major blockchains while achieving meaningful returns in the process.”

The first phase allocates $10 million in HSK tokens, with applications open from December 10, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Grant recipients will be announced on January 20, 2025.

X:@HashKeyHSK

Application: https://github.com/orgs/HashkeyHSK/discussions/new?category=session-1

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hashkey-chain-launches-50-million-atlas-grant-program-to-empower-global-web3-developers-302330306.html

SOURCE HashKey Chain

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.