  new product

THE STANDARDX, BANGKOK PHRA ARTHIT DEBUTS IN ASIA

PRNewswire December 13, 2024

The Standard Grows Its Sibling Brand, The StandardX

BANGKOK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The StandardX brand, which debuted its first hotel in Melbourne’s Fitzroy neighborhood, continues its expansion with the recent opening of The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit in November 2024. This second outpost embraces Bangkok’s vibrant art scene, offering a rotating art gallery, two culinary concepts, and intentionally minimalist rooms that immerse guests in the local culture.

The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit is a stylish hotel located in Bangkok’s historic district. It’s immersed in a thriving arts scene, with nearby Silapakorn University and 10 10 Art Space, that showcases both visiting and permanent collections by local artists with international recognition, launching with Gongkan and MRKREME. Both artists were commissioned to decorate The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit’s streetside and riverfront façades with their signature, eye-catching artwork. Guests can also enjoy stunning river views and easy access to the city’s cultural offerings.

The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit was designed as a collaboration between The StandardX’s in-house team and Studio Freehand. The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit’s 62 guest rooms range from 30 to 46 square meters across four categories, from the intimate Cozy King and Cozy Twin to King on the River and the spacious King of Kings. Each room blends the raw, gritty spirit of Bangkok with the modern comforts a discerning traveler expects.

Similar to its Melbourne counterpart, The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit offers a unique blend of local and international experiences. The hotel features a Thai restaurant, BANG, an all-day Thai restaurant located on the ground floor, where local ingredients bring a bold perspective to beloved traditional Thai dishes. Dishes include Grilled Chicken (Gor Lae) with Roti, Pong-Neng Fried Mussels and Som Tum Chao Phraya, and The Box, a retail concept store that offers a selection of curated and crafted everyday essentials, snacks, beverages, and local goods. Additionally, The Roof, a rooftop pool bar, serves Mexican-inspired cuisine with stunning river views. The hotel’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its partnership with local coffee growers in Nan Province.

Opening rates for The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit begins at THB 3,799++. Ready for a big deal with the opening offer? Enjoy up to 15% off your stay, along with complimentary breakfast for two; when you book by 10 December 2024, for stays through 30 June 2025. For more details on The StandardX, please visit www.standardx.com/bangkok.

CONTACT: Maprang Pidichanan Macaluso, pidichanan.macaluso@standardhotels.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-standardx-bangkok-phra-arthit-debuts-in-asia-302331076.html

SOURCE Standard Asia

