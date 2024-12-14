Global Leaders and China Gathered in Madrid Call for a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

MADRID, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Under the theme “Collective Action for One Future,” the ninth edition of the Imperial Springs International Forum co-organised by Club de Madrid and held in Madrid, for the first time outside China, has addressed the profound transformations shaping the international system. The Forum has reaffirmed its commitment to multilateral dialogue, engaging a wider range of stakeholders towards a more inclusive and collaborative global order, and called for joint action to reduce prevailing antagonism and prevent the escalation of strategic tensions, including nuclear threats, trade wars, and unresolved regional conflicts.

Over 130 leaders, including former Heads of State and Government (Members of Club de Madrid), scholars, dignitaries, and representatives from more than 40 countries, as well as Chinese and Spanish authorities, have agreed on measures to revitalise multilateralism, strengthen international cooperation and rebuild trust among nations.

Hu Chunhua, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the 14th CPPCC, delivered a message from President Xi Jinping, highlighting “since its establishment, the Forum has adhered to advocating multilateralism, conducted in-depth discussions on global governance issues, and actively shared China’s propositions.” Diego Martínez Belío, Spain’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs, added: “The responsibility to generate inclusive economic growth transcends borders, and Spain defends and will continue to advocate for a constructive role between our country and China.”

Discussions have focused on global challenges, including inflation, protectionism, and fragile supply chains. Leaders have called for reforming the WTO, stabilising international trade, and bolstering multilateral financial institutions like the G20 and development banks to promote financial stability and reduce debt in low- and middle-income countries.

The Forum has underscored the need for equitable international tax systems, debt restructuring for vulnerable countries, and inclusive financial frameworks. It has called for global governance frameworks for artificial intelligence and green technologies, ensuring fair access and preventing monopolisation.

Participants have prioritised implementing the Pact for the Future, adopted at the United Nations Summit on the Future in 2024. This Pact addresses sustainable development, security, climate action, and digital cooperation, emphasising accountability and resource mobilisation.

Danilo Türk, President of Club de Madrid, concluded: “This edition has illustrated that, even in a fragmented world, dialogue and cooperation remain our most effective tools for addressing shared challenges. The collective action we take today will shape the global governance of tomorrow.”

