AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

The Esthetic Clinics® Attracts 15% Global Patients to India, Amid Cosmetic Surgery Medical Tourism Boom: MedTalks News

PRNewswire December 13, 2024

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MedTalks News features The Esthetic Clinics® as a leading destination in India’s thriving Cosmetic Surgery medical tourism industry. Over 15% of its patients are from international locations, making the clinic chain a trusted choice for advanced cosmetic surgery procedures at competitive prices.

Led by Dr Debraj Shome, an internationally recognised expert in facial plastic surgery, and Dr Rinky Kapoor, a noted cosmetic dermatologist, The Esthetic Clinics® offers a wide range of advanced cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures. These include blepharoplasty and eyelid surgeries, hair transplants and restoration surgeries, facial plastic surgery for cancer and scars, cosmetic rhinoplasty, laser treatments, non-surgical facelifts, skin laser treatments, weight loss treatments, body and breast contouring surgeries, and injectables like Botox, fillers, skin whitening treatments, and Ulthera. Each treatment is meticulously planned and executed for optimal outcomes.

Dr Debraj Shome is the only American Board Certified Facial Cosmetic Surgeon in India and serves as the Governor At Large of the Indian Chapter of the American College of Surgeons.

A recent success story at The Esthetic Clinics® is Ashley Baker, a transgender woman from the US who underwent facial feminisation surgery (FFS). FFS is essential for transgender women and non-binary individuals, transforming masculine facial features into a more feminine appearance. For Ashley, who faced prohibitive costs for surgery in the US, The Esthetic Clinics® provided a comprehensive transformation with a deep plane facelift, abdominal sculpting, liposuction, and hairline restoration.

Sharing her experience, Ashley Baker said, “The care and expertise I received at The Esthetic Clinics® were unparalleled. The transformation has been life-changing, allowing me to align my physical appearance with my gender identity thereby boosting my confidence. The cost was also a fraction of what I would have paid back home, making this high-quality care accessible to me.”

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Esthetic Clinics® operates ten centres across major cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by skilled professionals, these centres deliver precise, excellent care. The blend of advanced techniques and affordability has cemented India’s status as a premier destination for medical tourism, with The Esthetic Clinics® leading this growth.

About MedTalks: MedTalks (www.medtalks.in) is a healthcare and patient education platform offering resources across 100+ medical specialties.

 

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0WJ1K751pQ

 

SOURCE MedTalks

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.