AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

China Matters’ Feature: A City That Leads the Trend and Shapes the Future

PRNewswire December 14, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — There is no city witnessing greater economic and technological advancement than Shenzhen. After 40 years of significant growth, Shenzhen has transformed from a humble fishing village with a population of less than 60,000 to a bustling metropolis home to over 17 million people. Today it stands as a testament to modern ingenuity as well as a living reality of progress and innovation. This city of dreams has also earned the reputation as a global epicenter of technology and innovation. Many key players in the global tech sector were established here, including BYD, Tencent, DJI, and Huawei.

If you visit Shenzhen, you shouldn’t miss the China High-Tech Fair. Here you will see numerous innovative wonders that are shaping the future.

For instance, coffee-making robots are capable of creating intricate designs on your latte or cappuccino, based on the image you upload. The capabilities shown by these robots bring the concept of robot coffee shops to life, making it tangible and exciting. In addition, automated robotic arms can polish car doors without the need for manual programming. A camera scans the door’s shape in real time, and the robotic arm adjusts its actions based on this data, ensuring precision and efficiency. Equally eye-opening are the latest advancements in drone technology on display, including drones for food delivery, aerial display, UFO-shaped drones, and drones that can almost serve as private transportation.

Some of these new types of drones have been put into use and made people’s life more convenient. With just a few taps on your phone, you can order a drink and have it delivered right to you by a drone.

Plus, Shenzhen has a comprehensive metro system featuring seamless efficiency. Its metro stations are so gigantic and beautiful that people are often dressed up just for taking pictures at the station.

Shenzhen is not just a city; it’s a glimpse into the future, a living testament to the power of innovation and progress. Welcome to Shenzhen, where the future is within reach.

Learn more via Youtube: https://youtu.be/mtCCg8Tp9RQ 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/china-matters-feature-a-city-that-leads-the-trend-and-shapes-the-future-302331345.html

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.